WASHINGTON — A Virginia lawmaker is co-sponsoring a bill that seeks to prohibit the Biden administration from monitoring the bank accounts of millions of Americans.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., said Wednesday he is co-sponsoring H.R. 5586, also known as the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act. Griffith was joined by U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., in introducing the measure in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Griffith, who represents 700,000 voters in Virginia’s 9th congressional district, said his constituents are largely opposed to Biden’s original plan, which targeted Americans with $600 or more in their banking accounts.
“The Biden Administration wants to give the IRS more power to pry into the details of your private bank account,” Griffith said. “Residents of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District have made it clear that they oppose this intrusion into their rights, and I am determined to fight it.”
Biden said the measure, which is unlikely to pass the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, would protect taxpayers from the “intrusive monitoring” of their personal bank accounts sought by Biden.
“I am proud to join this effort to deny the IRS its power grab,” Griffith said, adding he has heard from many voters in the 9th Congressional District who are opposed to Biden’s IRS bank monitoring plan.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va, also is supporting the measure.
According to the bill, the Secretary of the Treasury (including any delegate of the Secretary) may not require any financial institution to report the inflows or out-flows (or any similar amount, whether on a transaction or aggregate basis) of any account maintained by a banking institution of a private citizen.
Biden’s original plan called for the IRS to monitor the transactions of millions of Americans with $600 or more in their banking accounts.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.