TAZEWELL, Va. — U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., is calling upon Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to reopen churches in the Commonwealth.
Griffith, who represents Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, said the U.S. Department of Justice recently filed a statement of interest siding with a Virginia church seeking to reopen.
“I have been troubled by the closure of Virginia churches under Governor Northam’s Stay-at-Home order and on Thursday specifically asked the governor when he would be reopening the churches,” Griffith said Monday. “Learning that a pastor has actually been criminally charged for conducting worship services despite congregants practicing social distancing and that the Department of Justice has sided with the church against the Commonwealth makes it still clearer to me that these closures are wrong.”
Griffith said Northam, a Democrat, must “drop the unfair treatment of churches” and permit them to resume normal worship services under the guidelines that allow other functions deemed essential to stay open.
“In Virginia of all places, the birthplace of religious liberty, churches should be making the call as to whether they conduct services, not the government,” Griffith said.
Northam is scheduled to hold a virtual press briefing with reporters at 2 p.m. today. It is unclear at this point what, if any, closures he will lift.
Virginia’s existing “Stay-at-Home” order is set to expire this Friday. Several peaceful demonstrations have been held in Richmond in recent weeks urging Northam to reopen the state.
“Under the current rules, Virginia’s ABC stores, hardware, and craft shops, among others, are allowed to stay open with social distancing," Griffith said. “When troubles befall us, such as those we face today, where I come from, God is more important than alcohol, hardware, or crafts.
