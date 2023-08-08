U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., still recalls a conversation he had several years ago with a Bluefield woman regarding overly burdensome regulations coming out of Washington.
“Years back a woman from Bluefield told me she was filling her washing machine with a hose because Obama-era water restrictions for washing machines wouldn’t allow for enough water to properly clean her clothes,” Griffith said in his weekly media report.
Such restrictions could be returning under the Biden administration, he warns.
Griffith, who represents Virginia’s 9th Congressional District in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, said the Biden administration is now going after gas stoves, washing machines, refrigerators and light bulbs.
Griffith said the U.S. Department of Energy has proposed new energy standards for washing machines and refrigerators. While the Biden administration says those who update their appliances will save $425 on their utility bills over the average lifetime of the appliances, Griffith said the manufactures of those appliances also are warning that the new standards will lead to reduced performance and much higher prices. He says the new regulations also will require washing machines to use almost 25 percent less water — similar to the crisis faced by the Bluefield, Va. woman several years ago.
Griffith said the Biden administration also has proposed maximum annual energy consumption standards for electric and gas stoves, which according to the Department of Energy, would cause half of gas stove models sold in the United States to be non-compliant.
Furthermore, a nationwide ban on incandescent light bulbs took effect last week, according to Griffith.
“It seems that no appliance is safe from the Biden Administration,” Griffith said in his weekly report. “In fact, a new light bulb ban has just gone into effect. Under DOE regulations, manufacturers and retailers are no longer allowed to sell most incandescent light bulbs, which make up about 30 percent of light bulbs sold in the United States, in an effort to force Americans to use light-emitting diode, or LED, light bulbs. According to the Residential Energy Consumption Survey, this new regulation will particularly impact lower-income Americans as they prefer to use incandescent over LED.”
In terms of gas stoves, Griffith said the Republican-controlled U.S. House passed the Save Our Gas Stoves Act earlier this summer. The legislation prevents the Department of Energy from implementing a national gas stove ban. However, Griffith said the House-passed bill is still awaiting action in the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate.
Gas stoves have been in the news lately after conflicting statements from the Biden administration stoked fears of a national ban, including earlier comments from a member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission that suggested all options were on the table with regards to gas stoves.
“This overregulation by the federal government hurts the working poor and middle class the most,” Griffith added. “When a family has to replace their appliances, some Americans won’t be able to afford to do so. That is a heap of pain for little gain.”
Griffith said the overreaching regulations on appliances by the federal government is making Americans’ lives more difficult and more costly.
“The Biden Administration is focused on small gains without a care for the financial burden being placed on lower-and middle-income families,” he said, adding that the administration has lost touch with average Americans.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
