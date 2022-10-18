Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District, said in a release Monday one program he helped expand into Virginia continues to benefit Southwest Virginia.
The Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program was once applied to sites in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
“Through the legislative process in the House, I successfully expanded it to Virginia as well as to Ohio and Alabama, two other states with a significant coal mining legacy,” he said. “Since fiscal year 2017, he added, Virginia has received $10 million annually in AMLER funding. In the commonwealth, the program is administered by Virginia Energy, formerly known as the Department of Mines, Minerals, and Energy.”
Applications can be sent in each year for project funding, and Griffith said the ones funded through AMLER have “varied in their size and aim, but all have promoted economic growth and opportunity for our residents.”
Those projects included almost $2 million for refurbishment of the Pocahontas Exhibition Mine and Museum including safety upgrades in the mine and a renovation of the museum building.
“One of the earliest projects in the commonwealth to receive funding was recently completed, and I enjoyed the chance to visit earlier this year and see the difference made by AMLER funding,” Griffith said. “The Pocahontas Exhibition Mine in Tazewell County is a unique tourist location showcasing our area’s heritage. AMLER funding added features to the site and helped make it more accessible to visitors, increasing its draw and expanding its economic impact. In fact, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Governor George Allen recently numbered among its visitors.”
It’s all about promoting the region and creating jobs in the process.
“The Pocahontas Exhibition Mine represents another way AMLER funding can be used,” he said. “Bringing visitors to our region capitalizes on our heritage and natural beauty to support jobs and businesses.”
Another major initiative is Project Reclaim in Russell County.
Griffith said the grant recipient is a 160-acre industrial site with access to rail lines, electricity, water, and natural gas. AMLER supported the removal of old structures from earlier coal mine-related operations as well as the removal of a coal fines
pond, which was an environmental hazard.
“These actions made way for possible future development,” he said. “Progress on Project Reclaim can lead to new employers locating in the region and boosting the local economy.”
Ribbon-cutting for the $5 million project was held on June 1.
Other tourism and recreation projects receiving AMLER money include the Devil’s Bathtub in Scott County, where grants improved trails and parking, and Ecotourism in Nature’s Wonderland in Buchanan County, where improving mine land allows for the reintroduction of elk and other game species for viewing and hunting.
“AMLER is already producing results in our region, and more money is slated for projects” Griffith said. “You can learn more about the program and what it does at energy.virginia.gov. Creative ideas that draw on Southwest Virginia’s mining heritage to create new economic opportunities are welcome.”
Griffiths said he is proud of what the AMLER Program has accomplished so far and “excited about its possibilities for the future. Working with the state, local officials, and the private and nonprofit sectors, we are investing in innovation, renewal, and opportunity.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
