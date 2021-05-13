By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., advocated for funding Thursday for the Coalfields Expressway project in Southwest Virginia during an Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in Washington.
Griffith, who represents Virginia's 9th Congressional District, argued in support of federal funding for the four-lane corridor during a meeting of the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies.
"One project I have submitted this year for your consideration is a pre-engineering study along a portion of the Coalfields Expressway — U.S. Route 121," Griffith said during Thursday's hearing. "The expressway has been designated a Congressional High Priority Corridor and is a proposed four-lane highway that would provide a much needed and more efficient pathway through the coalfields region of Southwest Virginia and Southern West Virginia."
Griffith said the pre-engineering work will focus on location analysis and engineering to assist with the planning, budgeting, and design of two sections of the future-four lane corridor.
"By providing safe and rapid access to communities along the corridor, it will greatly improve interstate commerce between disadvantaged portions of Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky," Griffith said, adding that the coalfield region has been ravaged by economic depression caused by a loss of coal mining jobs. "This highway could serve as an economic lifeline, bringing in commerce and tourism to the area."
Griffith said residents in the coalfield counties must currently utilize rural roads, which are not as safe, well maintained, or as easy to navigate. Not only do these challenges make passage for local residents difficult, but he said it also means that manufacturing businesses and through-traffic avoid the coalfield region.
As currently envisioned, the Coalfields Expressway will extend through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties in Southwest Virginia and another 62 miles in neighboring West Virginia through Raleigh, Wyoming and McDowell counties. However, there is currently no usable section of the four-lane corridor in McDowell County, which borders Buchanan County in Virginia.
Griffith said the bulk of the federal transportation funding received in Virginia to date has been sent to more populated regions like Northern Virginia, Richmond and Norfolk.
"I have nothing against other regions of the Commonwealth, but this funding is really needed in the coalfields to bring jobs and economic opportunities," he said. "I would appreciate the support of the members of this committee as we work to provide a much-needed lifeline to the people of Southwest Virginia’s coalfields."
