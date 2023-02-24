Talking with the President of the United States is a memorable moment for anybody, but learning that he once traveled through your home county and remembered the visit years later adds more to the occasion.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett recently spoke with President Joe Biden while attending the National Association of Counties legislative conference in Washington D.C.
Puckett is chair of the association’s National Rural Caucus.
“This was the second year that he has come to the National Association of Counties legislative conference,” Puckett said. “It was really about being able to speak on the connectivity of the administration to the county governments across the country.”
The National Rural Caucus represents about 70 percent of the nation’s 3,069 counties, parishes and boroughs.
“We have consistently looked at things in a very nonpartisan way, but in my position as chair I have to be essentially unbiased to represent the breadth of all these counties,” Puckett said. “We have worked with the administration on a variety of issues from land use, the farm bill, infrastructure, transportation and certainly addressing the opioid issues and the addiction crisis. and I think I have been able to express direct concerns with what we see here in Mercer County on a national platform. We have had discussions before and we worked with various members of the staff, and in that meeting I did thank him for the support of the direct allocation of resources to the counties like the American Rescue Plan funds.”
“That particular funding source to counties has never been done before and I was able to share some of the ways we have allocated our resources as a rural county,” Puckett added. “As a rural county we have done an excellent job of investing a little bit of money in a lot of ways.”
During their conversation, President Biden had a surprise for Puckett.
“He said, ‘Mercer County? I remember me and (former House of Representatives and U.S Sen.) Jennings Randolph coming through years ago,’” Puckett recalled. “I was surprised, but it was nice to have for a moment a common ground understanding with what we are dealing with in our state. I have had an opportunity not only to meet but work with the last four administrations and no matter what the politics, it’s about what’s good for Mercer County.”
The late U.S. Sen. Jennings Randolph, D-W.Va., served in the Senate from 1957 to 1985 and in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1933 to 1947.
Issues such as substance abuse and infrastructure including water and sewer are not partisan, Puckett said.
“We have to work together to create solutions no matter what administration is in office,” he stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
