WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Greenbrier Resort launched the state’s first mobile sports betting app on Monday morning, unveiling FanDuel Sportsbook at 6 a.m.
West Virginians can legally use the app to bet on baseball, basketball, boxing, darts, football, golf, hockey, mixed marital arts, rugby, soccer, tennis and other sports, according to information on the FanDuel website.
“With a robust pregame and in-play offering, as well as a decent streaming service, FanDuel is set to secure a large chunk of the West Virginia online betting market,” the site reads.
In March 2018, West Virginia became the fifth U.S. state to legalize sports betting, after New Jersey, Delaware, Mississippi, and Nevada. In December, the state was the third to make online sports betting legal, according to Legal Sports Report, a site dedicated to gambling news.
FanDuel is the first online sports betting app to be offered in the state, although Hollywood Casino at Charles Town, operated by Penn National Gaming, has a planned launch of DraftKings Sportsbook, another online betting app.
The gambling website rootgrinders.com reported that DraftKing had grossed over $7 million in New Jersey in November, while FanDuel has raked in $4.4 million in the Garden State.
FanDuel posts on its website that services to West Virginians should be similar to those offered in New Jersey, where users make a deposit via credit or debit card, FanDuel’s prepaid card, PayPal, by ACH, online bank transfer, wire transfer, PayNearMe or check.
Bettors get cash-outs by ACH, PayPal, courier or FanDuel’s prepaid card.
Since The Greenbrier is officially partnering with FanDuel, some West Virginia bettors will be able to make deposits and ask for cash-out in person at The Greenbrier Casino, too.
Randy Burnisde of the West Virginia Lottery Commission advised that the FanDuel app and its deposits are separate from the retail Sportsbook at The Greenbrier Casino, however.
“People can bet on sports in person and so forth at the (Greenbrier’s) casino,” Burnside explained. “However, someone in another part of the state who has placed a sports bet with the FanDuel app cannot show up in person and cash out at The Greenbrier Casino.
“They must do all their wagering and activities via the app.”
Moneyline wagers, spread bets, totals, props and futures are among the bet types likely to be offered to West Virginians, along with betting on DFS point production of specific athletes.
