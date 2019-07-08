GREEN VALLEY — Green Valley/Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department has welcomed the addition of a ladder truck to their repertoire.
Being only the second ladder truck in Mercer County, volunteers of the department are glad for their new capabilities. Serving multiple areas, the department strives to remain up to date to serve the community.
“This is the only commercial ladder in the Southern part of West Virginia,” department Captain Dave Thompson Jr. said.
While searching for a ladder, which is what the truck is called according to Thompson, the crew found one in Snohomish, Washington. Thompson and the chief then set off to Washington to inspect the ladder in person. The inspection and closer look showed that it was the one they were searching for.
The ladder itself is a Quint 1998 International, according to Thompson. Its specs include a 55-foot stick, 1,500 GPM pump, and a 500-gallon tank.
“This really expands our capabilities especially for our part going to the Bluefield side. No department over there has a ladder. This will also help in getting our ISO rating down,” Thompson said.
ISO, according to Thompson, is the Insurance Services Office, which, “dictates how much you pay for the policy.” With 10 being the worst and one being the absolute best, Thompson and his crew are striving to lower their rating.
“This department strives hard to be the best we can be. We live in this community so we serve ourselves as well,” Thompson said, “We pride ourselves on having our guys trained to the best of their capabilities.”
