BLUEFIELD — District Elder Timothy Schofield and members of Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church held their annual first responder luncheon Thursday for the city of Bluefield’s police department in honor of National Police Week.
“We put this luncheon on to bring about a better relationship between the policemen in the city of Bluefield and the church community,” Schofield said. “We feel like if we have dialogue and conversation and good camaraderie between each other, it will result in a better community.”
This luncheon has been happening for around 15 years to continue to bring the community together.
“I like interaction with Chief Dennis Dillow,” Schofield said. “He’s a very good man, and a man of vision.”
He also added, “He’s a man on a mission to improve our community, so I really like the dialogue with him.”
Chief Dillow said the luncheon is something the department looks forward to every year.
“In today’s world, not a lot of people show law enforcement a lot of appreciation, and they do this for us every year,” Dillow said. “We’re just very appreciative of it.”
Schofield said it was important to show the officers appreciation because of their impact and importance to the community.
“They are the ones that make sure that the community is kept safe, that everybody can feel comfortable in their neighborhoods, and that this is a growing, progressive neighborhood and that it can be a good place to visit,” he said.
Schofield also added, “They do so much and many times, they do not get the credit that they deserve.”
May is National First Responder Appreciation month, so Schofield felt it was important to keep this tradition alive as he is new to the church.
“The late Bishop Clarence Moore started this in the Bluefield area,” he said. “I thought it was such a fantastic idea to continue the legacy.”
Dillow said the event gives the officers a “sense of appreciation that you don’t normally get.”
“People don’t normally express this type of appreciation for law enforcement unless there is an incident, then, it’s usually criticism and not appreciation, so this has a special place for me,” he said.
Schofield added, “Many times the community takes them for granted, but I think it’s necessary to just take a moment out and stop to let them know ‘hey, we appreciate you, the work you’re doing is valuable and is an asset to the community.”
Schofield and Dillow both want their relationship to continue to grow and allow it to prosper the community of Bluefield.
“We put this luncheon on every year for that reason, to bring the community together, to let them know that the church and the city officials are working together to make this a better place,” said Schofield.
Dillow added, “I like getting to share a meal with these guys and having some camaraderie with them.”
