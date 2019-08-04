BLUEFIELD — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey knows the financial woes of McDowell County, and wants everyone to work together to find a solution.
During a stop in Bluefield Friday, Morrisey said he has spent time in the county recently and talked to the people, and the situation there is “brutal.”
“McDowell is in great need of a lot of help,” he said of the county’s declining economy and struggles to barely garner enough money to provide basic services with no new revenue relief in sight. “I think it’s going to be important that the county priortize it’s needs. McDowell will benefit as West Virginia does better economically.”
Morrisey said he visited Gary, Ieager and Panther State Park recently as well as a mine in Berwind and saw things the county should be proud of. But he saw the needs as well.
“You see the infrastructure and the condition of the county,” he said, noting the lack of basic infrastructure needed for economic development.
“At the end of the day, to have a vibrant economy you have to have access to all the infrastructure – water, sewer, electric, broadband – you have to have that,” he said.
Morrisey said it’s not just the county’s problem, but the state’s as well.
“When we are engaging and discussing the bigger issues in the state, I look for ways on how to build up McDowell, to give them a chance to compete,” he said, again emphasizing that the infrastructure, including a highway, is necessary.
McDowell County has no four-lane road and the roads it does have are not in good shape.
A meeting last week of the McDowell County Commission saw the commissioners struggling to see if enough revenue will be coming in soon to meet payroll and provide services. Each department has continued to cut below bare bones.
Morrisey said there a debate on the state level on how to help, and it boils down to where investments are made, with the idea that if funds are sank into areas of the state that have potential for significant economic growth, all counties eventually benefit.
But he said he also recognizes that at this point it’s a matter of providing enough relief to McDowell County that will get them through to the point the things they need to grow can come as the state grows its economy.
“We have to look at that balance,” he said, making sure the county is viable and can hold on until the state can make investments there, doing things like building that necessary infrastructure.
That is the approach McDowell County Commissioner Cody Estep and his colleagues are looking for.
“The bottom line here is that our tax base has dropped tremendously,” Estep said, referring to the loss of coal jobs and no business growth with stores like Walmart and Magic Mart pulling out. Population also keeps dropping because of the lack of jobs.
“We have about a $50,000 window,” said commission President Cecil Patterson, adding that if revenues keep dropping, the money simply will not be there to provide services. Some bills have been delayed because the money was not there.
Each county department has seen a 10 percent cut in its budget for two years, he said, and that is an untenable situation for services. “We had to do another 10 percent cut this year.”
An expected growth in coal jobs and coal severance taxes has not materialized either. Estep said there has been an uptick in coal production, but because of competition from other coal sources, the price of the coal has dropped, hurting the severance tax, which has averaged about $140,000 every three months for the county over the last several years.
Both Patterson and Estep said the county should be sharing some of the benefits of the natural gas production in the north central counties, which are doing very well.
“If the legislators would give us just 1 or 2 percent of that (natural gas severance tax share) the county would flourish,” Patterson said.
“Those counties are filthy rich … they are sitting on a gold mine,” Estep said. “But they don’t share like we did our coal severance taxes.”
Morrisey said the county will eventually see help from those natural gas revenues since the state receives a large portion of it. But again, he said it’s a matter of where to put the money to make it grow so the state can prosper with all counties benefitting.
But he also said the issues in the county should be addressed by the state.
“We as a state have an obligation to help McDowell succeed,” he said.
Both commissioners want to see the state thrive as well, but right now there is an immediacy about keeping their heads above water rather than tackle the bigger issues in the county.
State Sen. Chandler Swope has been working for several years on finding ways to help the county and started an initiative called the Clean Up McDowell Campaign, which would bring in state resources to not clean up the county of abandoned, dilapidated structures but also lay the groundwork for infrastructure expansion, including water, sewer and broadband.
But Swope soon realized the enormity of the problem just with the demolition of those structures.
“It turns out, although the inventory (of structures that need to be demolished) is not finished, it will be north of 5,000,” he said in a recent story. “I realized then the impact of what we are trying to do.”
Swope said the cost of demolition is about $5,000 a house. “That would be at least $25 million just for McDowell County.”
He also knew this is a statewide problem and there could be 50,000 or more dilapidated houses and businesses around the state that should be demolished, but there is no money to do so or a uniform structure in place regarding the process of working with property owners and the legal system.
“I took this to the Governor (Jim Justice) ... and said we need to make this a statewide initiative,” he said. “A funding source has to be found as a high priority.”
Swope said Justice agreed and is supportive of the idea.
“It’s going to delay us (in McDowell County) some, but we may get some legislation passed next session,” he said. “We also need a uniform code statewide (which would have to passed by the Legislature).”
The uniformity would help ensure all counties and municipalities are on the same page regarding the process.
“I have realized just how serious this problem is,” he said. “McDowell County and the entire state need this kind of cleanup.”
That is just the beginning, with water, sewer and broadband a longer range goal.
Swope also understands the need for a major highway, like the Coalfield Expressways, to come through and open up the county for transportation.
Once again, that is a tall order.
“I agree it (a highway) probably is the greatest need for McDowell County,” he said recently. “There can’t be real progress without good roads. Opening it to Mullins will help but I don’t see anything in current plans for completion to Welch.”
Swope said he is keeping his eye on it but “I am doubtful it will be extended by the Roads to Prosperity program in the next few years.”
That’s because, he said, before the Governor’s $2.8 billion program was in place the state had at least a $4 billion maintenance backlog and $8 billion in incomplete new roads, including the Coal Fields Expressway.
Swope said last week he has not stopped working on what can be done for McDowell County, from immediate help to the plan for cleaning up the county’s dilapidated structures.
“The Governor is supporting the idea but nothing got formalized last year (session),” he said. “I am meeting with both DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) and the National Guard trying to see which one can create a program first. I hope to get authorizing legislation through next session (January to March 2019).”
McDowell County Commission members are slated to meet Aug. 14 to take a closer look at expected revenue to make sure they will have enough money coming in to avoid any further cuts.
