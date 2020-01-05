BLUEFIELD — Grants Supermarkets is one of only five IGA (Independent Grocers Alliance) USA retailers chosen as IGA USA’s 2020 Hometown Proud Retailers.
The winning retailers were each selected by their individual IGA wholesaler as their top IGA retailer of the year based on operations, service, marketing and branding, and community support, according to Ashley Page with IGA Inc.
Each of the five who receive this award will be evaluated for the IGA USA International Retailer of the Year and honored alongside the IGA International Retailers of the Year being chosen in other IGA countries around the world at the IGA Global Rally in Nashville this March, she said.
Page said that from Jan. 6 through Jan.10, each of the five retailers will be visited by the IGA corporate executive team to be presented with the award and $1,000 cash to celebrate their win with their store team. At that time, a store evaluation team lead by IGA CEO John Ross and including Laura Malisani, the current 2019 IGA USA International Retailer of the Year and co-owner of three Gary & Leo’s IGA stores in Montana, will also tour each of the independently owned stores to gather insights about the stores’ operations and customer experience.
The information gathered during the store visits will be used to determine which of the five IGA Hometown Proud Retailers will be granted the additional title.
The IGA team will be in Bluefield Monday and make the presentation to Ron Martin, co-owner of the Grants Supermarkets in the region, at the Grants Supermarkets store in Bluewell.
“We are honored to be selected after only a year of being in the IGA buying group,” Martin said. “IGA shares the same commitment to the community that Grants Supermarkets values and strives to live every day.”
Martin said the association with IGA “will bring many benefits to both our associates and customers and we look forward to a long beneficial association.”
This is the second honor Grants has received since last year.
In August 2019, “Eat This, Not That!” magazine ranked Grants Supermarkets the most popular grocery store in West Virginia.
“Across the nation, IGA USA store owners work day-in and day-out to serve their communities with the kind of personalized service and attention to detail that only comes from a locally owned IGA store,” Ross said. “Each year, IGA honors a select few who stand out as the best of the best from among IGA’s 1,100 U.S. retailers. The five IGA USA Hometown Proud Retailers are the ultimate example of why independent entrepreneurialism is so important in this country.”
Ross said that each of the winning retailers “is far more than just a grocer.”
“They are enterprising community leaders working with local farmers and makers to promote the fresh, local offerings unique to their area; mentors helping to develop skills and create careers for the people of their communities; and philanthropists giving back and supporting the economic development of the communities they serve,” he said. “We congratulate these five retailers on their accomplishments, and look forward to visiting their stores to learn more about all they do in support of their local communities.”
The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network with aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $36 billion per year. The Alliance includes more than 6,000 Hometown Proud Supermarkets worldwide, supported by 36 distribution companies and nearly 40 major manufacturers, vendors, and suppliers known as IGA’s Red Oval Family partners. IGA has operations in 46 of the United States and more than 30 countries, commonwealths, and territories.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
