BLUEFIELD — Grocery store employees who work daily during a pandemic to make sure that the people in their communities have access to the food that they need were recognized Monday with a free lunch.
Workers at the 16 Grants Supermarket locations across the region received a free lunch to help celebrate the first-ever Supermarket Employee Day, a new holiday proclaimed by the Food Industry Association (FMI).
After enjoying free lunches prepared by the Pita Pit in Princeton, the employees were soon back at work. At the Grants location along Bluefield Avenue, workers were getting new merchandise on the shelves.
“It’s great working for a company that really cares about the employees,” Manager Jay Farmer said. “It’s a really good thing.”
Employee Susan Rolen, who has been working at Grants Supermarket for 10 years, said getting lunch “was great.”
“They’ve been taking care of us through this whole pandemic,” she said as she stocked the shelves. “They’re letting us know they care.”
The grocery store chain has made sure that the employees have the masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and barriers they need so they can keep serving the customers, Rolen said.
“They care so much about us. They want to make sure we didn’t get sick,” she added.
In Bluewell, the Grants Supermarket was busy, too. Lunch was served at about 11:30 a.m.
“It shows appreciation for the job they do out here,” Manager Steve Remines said while cashiers rang up customers’ purchases. “About every four weeks (the company) provides lunch to them.”
Cashier Wilma Pennington said she had been working at the store since it opened in 2019. Each checkout station had a barrier to protect both employees and customers, and all the employees were wearing their masks.
“This store has been really good to us,” she said. “They’ve been really good to us since it opened.”
