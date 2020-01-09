BLUEFIELD – Who owns the closed Grant Street Bridge, what can be done to repair or replace it, whether to seek a feasibility study or get outside legal counsel were topics Thursday for the Grant Street Bridge Task Force's first meeting.
The Grant Street Bridge was closed in early June 2019 after West Virginia Department of Highways inspectors deemed it unsafe, cutting off residents on the East Side of Bluefield and forcing them to take alternate routes to their neighborhood.
A task force including Vice Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith, City Board member Peter Taylor, City Manager Dane Rideout and other city officials participated along with representatives of the East Side including Deloris French and Dr. Shelia Brooks. The meeting's moderator, Mike McClanahan, emphasized that Thursday's meeting was not the only time the task force was getting together.
"I'd like to remind you this is the beginning, not the end," he said. "This is the beginning of our process."
One topic on the task force's agenda concerned who owned the Grant Street Bridge, the city of Bluefield or Norfolk & Southern Railroad. City Attorney Colin Cline referred to correspondence between the city and the railroad going back to November and December of 1940. In a letter dated Nov. 7, 1940, then City Manager E.P Mitchell informed Chief Engineer W.P. Wiltsee of the Norfolk & Western Railway Company that the city was not accepting the railroad's proposal to share of the cost of rebuilding the Grant Street Bridge.
In a reply to Mitchell date Dec. 2, 1940, Wiltsee said the railroad would maintain the bridge's steel superstructure and masonry supports. The city would maintain "the timber flooring, roadway, sidewalk and handrails," Cline read from the letter.
The city of Bluefield does not own the Grant Street Bridge, Rideout and Cline both stated.
"The city's responsibly was essentially for the road and the sidewalk, and Norfolk Southern's responsibility was for the supporting structure, the superstructure. That was set forth in that letter from 1940 and the parties followed that division of responsibility in 1991 and 92. To me, that's where we still are today," Cline said.
The Norfolk & Southern Corporation did not send a representative to Thursday's task force meeting. Rideout said the city has been speaking with the railroad and extended an invitation.
"We talked to them and not only did we invite them verbally on multiple occasions and we formally sent them an invite and said we would like for you to participate. What was articulated to me in a phone conversation was is that Norfolk Southern is analyzing," Rideout said. "They don't yet have answers, and based upon not having fully grasped what their role is, what the issue is, and the condition of the bridge, they respectfully declined to attend. But did not by any means communicate that they would not in the future. They're a large organization still working on it."
The ideas the task force took away from Thursday's meeting were to continue seeking assistance from state and federal officials, drafting a petition, reporting the task force's recommendations to the city board, and seeking a feasibility study for options of replacing or repairing the bridge, and seeking outside legal counsel.
"Are we allowed to expend public funds on doing a feasibility study on a privately-owned piece of infrastructure? And the answer was yes, because the bridge obviously impacts the citizens. Not only does this impact the citizens that live along the East End, but it also impacts our ability as a city to respond with emergency services," Rideout said. "We use it for providing emergency services and essential services. Think of it from a commerce standpoint. The UPS, the Post Office and FedEx use that bridge as well."
The task force's next meeting is scheduled to start 10 a.m., April 9 at the Bluefield Municipal Building.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.