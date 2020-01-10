BLUEFIELD — Who owns the closed Grant Street Bridge, what can be done to repair or replace it, whether to seek a feasibility study or get outside legal counsel were topics Thursday for the Grant Street Bridge Task Force’s first meeting.
The Grant Street Bridge was closed in early June 2019 after West Virginia Department of Highways inspectors deemed it unsafe, cutting off residents on the East Side of Bluefield and forcing them to take alternate routes to their neighborhood.
A task force including Vice Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith, City Board member Peter Taylor, City Manager Dane Rideout and other city officials convened at the Bluefield Municipal Building along with representatives of the East Side including Deloris French and Dr. Shelia Brooks. The meeting’s moderator, Mike McClanahan, emphasized that Thursday’s meeting was not the only time the task force was getting together.
“I’d like to remind you this is the beginning, not the end,” he said. “This is the beginning of our process... hopefully we’re going to come out of this meeting with a list of to dos for our next meeting. That is our goal here today.”
Each of the task force’s members had opportunities to speak. McClanahan handed them the city board’s gavel whenever a member spoke. The meeting was open to the public.
One topic on the task force’s agenda concerned who owns the Grant Street Bridge, the city of Bluefield or Norfolk & Southern Railroad. City Attorney Colin Cline referred to correspondence between the city and the railroad going back to November and December of 1940. In a letter dated Nov. 7, 1940, then City Manager E.P Mitchell — Mitchell Stadium was named in his honor — informed Chief Engineer W.P. Wiltsee of the Norfolk & Western Railway Company that the city was not accepting the railroad’s proposal to share of the cost of rebuilding the Grant Street Bridge.
In a reply to Mitchell date Dec. 2, 1940, Wiltsee said the railroad would maintain the bridge’s steel superstructure and masonry supports. The city would maintain “the timber flooring, roadway, sidewalk and handrails,” Cline read from the letter.
The city of Bluefield does not own the Grant Street Bridge, Rideout and Cline both stated.
“The city’s responsibly was essentially for the road and the sidewalk, and Norfolk Southern’s responsibility was for the supporting structure, the superstructure. That was set forth in that letter from 1940 and the parties followed that division of responsibility in 1991 and 92. To me, that’s where we still are today,” Cline said.
“You have in your packet some letters basically going back to the 1940s,” Cline stated. “One of the things is that we’ve kind of walked this road twice before. We walked it in 1940, 1941 when the Grant Street Bridge, the structure we have now, was actually erected. We went through it again in 1990, 1991 when it was refurbished. And in 1940, what appears to me from the historical documents the bridge was in pretty bad shape, and the city and the railroad negotiated together and worked out a solution.”
“It is my position as the city’s attorney that this agreement is still in effect today with respect to this bridge,” he said.
The Norfolk & Southern Corporation did not send a representative to Thursday’s task force meeting. Rideout said the city has been speaking with the railroad and extended an invitation.
“We talked to them and not only did we invite them verbally on multiple occasions and we formally sent them an invite and said we would like for you to participate. What was articulated to me in a phone conversation was is that Norfolk Southern is analyzing,” Rideout said. “They don’t yet have answers, and based upon not having fully grasped what their role is, what the issue is, and the condition of the bridge, they respectfully declined to attend. But did not by any means communicate that they would not in the future. They’re a large organization still working on it.”
Cline said he hoped to work with the railroad on the bridge situation.
“I would like to proceed in partnership with the railroad, but that is difficult to do, obviously if they’re not going to send anybody to meetings like this. Our position is that it is still the railroad’s responsibility to maintain the superstructure of the bridge and the city’s to maintain the roadway,” Cline stated.
Deloris French said she was disappointed that the railroad did not send a representative to Thursday’s meeting.
“If they couldn’t send one that they selected, they probably should have sent an alternative so we’ll know that we’re bargaining with them in good faith,” French stated after the meeting. “Big, big disappointment that they don’t think it’s important enough.”
“I think we’re on our way to doing what we can do, but as far as they’re concerned, they need to make sure they’re included in the loop, because they have a big responsibility not only to the railroad but to the citizens of Bluefield,” she said.
The ideas the task force took away from Thursday’s meeting included seeking assistance from state and federal officials, drafting a petition, reporting the task force’s recommendations to the city board, and seeking a feasibility study for options of replacing or repairing the bridge, and seeking outside legal counsel.
“Are we allowed to expend public funds on doing a feasibility study on a privately-owned piece of infrastructure? And the answer was yes, because the bridge obviously impacts the citizens. Not only does this impact the citizens that live along the East End, but it also impacts our ability as a city to respond with emergency services,” Rideout said. “We use it for providing emergency services and essential services. Think of it from a commerce standpoint. The UPS, the Post Office and FedEx use that bridge as well.”
The task force’s next meeting is scheduled to start 10 a.m., April 9 at the Bluefield Municipal Building.
Kerry Stauffer, the city’s chief engineer, started the meeting by describing the bridge’s condition. Using diagrams and photographs, he showed the task force how the bridge has deteriorated. He pointed out where rust had eaten holes through different sections of steel and the impact damage inflicted by crossing vehicles. Rebar steel could be seen coming through concrete parts.
“What I’m going to show you is really nothing new,” Stauffer said.
Refurbishing the bridge could cost about $6.5 million, which does not include painting the span, he stated, adding there could be problems dealing with the bridge’s old lead paint.
Rideout said he also wanted to look at whether the Grant Street Bridge could be fixed temporarily for vehicular traffic to gain time so a long-term solution could be found.
The task force discussed funding options. Jason Roberts, a representative of the Region 1 Planning and Development Council, said there was no state or federal funding available for privately-owned infrastructure like bridges.
Roberts suggested speaking with FEMA or the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management about funding possibilities, but those possibilities were not great. Roberts said getting FEMA funding would be “a hard push,” and was not aware of state homeland security funding such a project in the past.
Deloris French urged the task force to consider speaking to Gov. Jim Justice and other elected officials about bridge funding. Justice had mentioned during his State of the State Address that West Virginia had extra funding. Rideout said he agreed “wholeheartedly” with French, and that the task force needed to give elected officials a menu of options. Delegations going to Washington D.C. could have an impact as well.
Vice Mayor Thompson-Smith and Rideout have spoken personally with the governor, who said he would try to help with the situation.
Increased response times for firefighters and ambulances is a concern East End residents have had since the bridge closed. Rideout spoke of a Dec . 18, 2019 fire on Madison Street that has raised those concerns.
“Madison Street had a fire over there and I’ve got to give kudos to the fire department on this piece because from an emergency management and response piece, from the time that the firemen got in the fire truck to the time they responded to Madison Street – you look at where Madison Street is, you go across Grant Street, north of that. The area we’re talking, in three minutes. Ninety second response time,” Rideout said.
“We had to go back and do an analysis on this piece because there were concerns there was not enough pressure,”Rideout stated. “First of all, the elevation was a heck of a lot higher than our fire hydrants. Remember, all the fire hydrants are maintained by West Virginia American Water. We pay a large maintenance fee and rental fee on those pieces. We checked the pressure on those: 1,300 gallons per minute, which is some of the highest in the city. That’s good news piece for the infrastructure we can support.”
Rideout also spoke about flags that have appeared recently on local fire hydrants.
“Folks came to us and asked why you marked all those fire hydrants as inoperable,” he said. “Those flags are on every single fire hydrant in the city now thanks to a grant. Those flags do not designate those hydrants as inoperable. They can show us where the fire hydrants are so when my plow trucks plow snow and cover up the fire hydrants, you can see them above the snow. The fire hydrants are in great condition there and in the right places.”
“That structure fire, unfortunately, there was a lot of very flammable material inside that. That area was fully engulfed (in flames) by the time they got there,” Rideout said.
Chief Rick Cary of the Bluefield Fire Department consulted his records after the meeting. The alarm on Dec. 18, 2019 was received at 5:53 a.m. Firefighters were in route by 5:56 a.m. and arrived on scene at 5:59 a.m. The structure was fully involved (in flames) when firefighters arrived, he said.
Cary and Chief Dennis Dillow of the Bluefield Police Department asked the public not to hold any demonstrations on the Grant Street Bridge itself because it is unsafe.
Plans now call for the Bluefield City Board to receive recommendations from the task force during the Jan. 14 board meeting, Rideout said. It would be on the agenda before public comments.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
