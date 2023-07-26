BLUEFIELD — The new Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield is still on target for a late summer opening, officials said Tuesday.
“Right now we are still on the trajectory for the end of August for its opening,” City Manager Cecil Marson told the Bluefield Board of Directors.
Although a meeting on the bridge project originally planned for Tuesday between city engineers and the West Virginia Department of Highways was cancelled, Marson said he expects to receive an update on the project from the DOH within the next two weeks.
Marson later estimated the completion date — with motorists crossing the new bridge — for the late August to early September timeframe.
“Of course this will be a huge event for the city when this gets opened up,” Marson said. “I expect to see the governor, or at least a representative of his down when it opens up soon.”
Marson said a ceremony will be scheduled for the bridge opening once an official completion date is received.
The original bridge, which was built in 1941 and connected East End and North Side residents with Princeton Avenue and the downtown area, was closed in June 2019 after it failed a state safety inspection.
Since that time, residents have had to travel through a narrow, winding and hazardous road to connect with the downtown area.
A community campaign to build a new bridge was eventually successful. Gov. Jim Justice announced a $10 million grant for the project in October 2020. However, delays in working with Norfolk Southern pushed the estimated date for completion back to this summer.
In other business Tuesday, the city approved the purchase of 12 Christmas huts to be used as part of Bluefield’s “Christmas City” campaign.
“This is for the purchase of huts that we can use for vendors and other activities,” Marson said.
The huts can also be used for other events, including fairs and festivals in the city.
The board also heard from Bluefield Parks and Recreation Director Rick Showalter on the completion of the recent Adventure Camp for area youth.
“We had five days of adventures,” Showalter said. “If you followed us on social media and Facebook you will see lots of positive comments from the parents and kids. Some of them said it was an adventure of a lifetime.”
Marson said the Adventure Camp was “phenomenal,” offering local youth an opportunity for new experiences.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.