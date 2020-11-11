BLUEFIELD — An agreement between the City of Bluefield and the state Department of Transportation has been put in writing, a step needed to proceed with a plan to replace the Grant Street Bridge.
City Attorney Colin Cline told members of the City Board during their virtual meeting Tuesday the agreement is part of the plan for a $10.5 million project that was announced recently by Gov. Jim Justice during a stop at Bluefield State College.
A written agreement with Norfolk Southern has already been done, he said, with the railroad company giving the city $500,000 to be used as the city’s share of the project as well as turning over ownership of the bridge to the city.
Cline said the agreement with the DOH gives the state access to the property to clear the way for demolition and construction of a new 342-ft. span that connects the North End and East Side with Princeton Avenue and downtown Bluefield.
“The state will undertake the design and construction of the bridge,” he said, adding that the plan is “consistent with what Gov. Justice approved.”
Jimmy Wriston, state Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary, was also on hand at the recent announcement and said work would start immediately on making it happen and it should be completed before the end of next year.
“We are going to go warp speed on this,” he said. “We’re going to accelerate the construction process as much as possible and plan to have an exact completion date very soon.”
Work on the project should start in the spring and possibly earlier, weather permitting.
Of the total project cost, $8 million, or 80 percent, will come from the federal Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) with the $2 million local match from Transportation Development Credit derived from the West Virginia Parkways toll revenue, plus the $500,000 from NS.
Cline also said the city will need to pay only $30,000 of a $50,000 contract with EL Robinson Engineering for a feasibility study of the bridge. which was started earlier.
Because of the Governor’s announcement, the feasibility study will not have to be completed.
Cline said the city will pay for services already rendered by the company and the agreement is for $30,000, voiding the $50,000 contract.
The bridge, constructed in 1941, was closed in June 2019 after a state inspection determined the bridge was unsafe to use because of extensive deterioration.
But the closure left many Bluefield residents without an easy and safe access to the city.
The bridge crosses NS tracks and the railroad and the city had an agreement to share upkeep of the bridge, which is crucial for safe and fast access to the city from those neighborhoods.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.