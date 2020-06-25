BLUEFIELD — Bluefield City officials and members of the Grant Street Bridge Task Force heard proposals for a feasibility study on the bridge Wednesday morning as five engineering firms made presentations.
City Board approved the study earlier this year, a step required to determine the best course of action to take on either repairing or replacing the bridge, which has been closed since June 2019 because of deterioration and resulting safety issues.
The 320-ft. bridge was built in 1940 and connects the East End and North Side with Princeton Avenue and the downtown area, crossing Norfolk Southern Railway tracks. The railroad company actually owns the bridge and has over the years shared maintenance with the city.
Residents impacted by the closing have been forced to use a very narrow and dangerous road, which is hazardous and increases response time for emergency vehicles.
A Task Force, comprised of residents of the impacted area as well as city board members and city officials, was created last year to tackle the problem and the feasibility study was recommended as a first major step in determining what action is needed.
Deloris French, a resident of the North Side area and member of the Task Force, said in January the feasibility study is providing a path forward.
French said the study has five objectives:
• To review the existing engineering and relevant information.
• Develop an engineering report identifying alternatives.
• Project a cost for each alternative.
• Identify potential funding sources.
• Preparation and delivery of an engineering report, conveying “whatever we are looking for.”
These goals are a requirement to move forward, she said. “We will have something to go to the railroad with and not just show up to say what we need.”
French said if those five items are addressed, it will provide the city with “something we can sink our teeth into.”
In February, a RFQ (Request For Quotation) was advertised to find an engineering company to conduct the study, and those companies that responded made their presentations to the Task Force.
City Manager Dane Rideout said Wednesday morning three firms had at that point reviewed their proposals and the Task Force members were “extremely pleased” with the presentations.
Each company reviewed its staff, engineering expertise, previous projects, experience working with all of the entities involved in a project and other areas of strengths and concerns.
Rideout said one issue the firms addressed is the socio-economic impact.
“It’s not just a bridge,” he said. “It’s a connection of the East End to the rest of the city.”
Searching for needed funding is also a goal.
“All of the firms so far have presented a strong capability to go after money from funding sources, which is key,” Rideout said.
Another issue that also has to be addressed is the fact it’s a public bridge but owned by Norfolk Southern Railway.”
One firm, he said, has experience getting funding for privately owned infrastructure that is for public use.
“That’s a very good news piece,” he said, referring to the ability to leverage money for the project, which has been estimated to cost at least $5 million if replaced.
“This is a great step in moving the process forward,” Rideout said. “From here, we will pick the most qualified and then they will start that study. We hope to have a lot of public interaction with both the East End and other folks inside the city.”
Norfolk Southern will also be involved, he added.
“That was one of the questions we asked (of the firms),” he said. “What is your relationship with the railroad and how can you leverage that?”
After the study, all of the options will be examined, whether to repair or replace, as well as infrastructure that will make it easier to get from the East End to downtown.
Another “exciting” aspect of the project, he said, is that one of the firms said this may be an opportunity not just to correct the bridge issue but to leverage monies while you have the assets available to look at other infrastructure needs like water, sewer and then projects that enhance the optics, maybe some green space or community development projects.
“I think this has the capability of morphing into something more positive than just fixing the bridge,” he said. “It’s been pretty exciting so far.”
The firms bring options of what “we can do and what we can’t do,” Rideout said. “It’s not just the firm, it’s who they bring along with them. They also partner with other firms that focus on different parts of it.”
The cost of the study has not yet been determined.
City Attorney Colin Cline said after the presentations the process now moves on to the next step.
“Each task force member ranked today’s presentations, and their rankings will be presented to the City’s Board of Directors at the next board meeting for consideration by the Board,” he said. “Once a firm is selected by the Board, we will negotiate a fee arrangement with the firm for the study.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
