BLUEFIELD — Work on the Grant Street Bridge continues to be stalled as Norfolk Southern consultants ask for a revised work plan.
Bluefield City Engineer Kerry Stauffer told City Board members Tuesday no date has yet been set for crews with Brayman Construction to return to work on the bridge, which ran into a snag after a plan to install piers for the center support had to be adjusted.
Stauffer said the adjustment involved handling underground “soft rock,” which would not provide needed support for the piers, by using temporary casings to be filled with concrete and the piers then set inside the casings.
The casings would then be removed, leaving the piers supported be the concrete.
However, Norfolk Southern’s engineering consultants, SVT Consulting, only permitted the drive-in piles, not the casings, so they had to approve the change and work had to stop while they did that.
But that was more than a month ago and the city, and residents, have been complaining about how long it was taking.
“They have conditionally approved the plan for temporary casings,” Stauffer said Tuesday, but now they want a revised work plan from the DOH and EL Robinson Engineering, which means more delays.
“There is no anticipated return to work date,” he said.
Brayman Construction had to pull all its workers to other sites.
“I am estimating we are about two months behind … moving the completion date to November or by the end of the year,” Stauffer said last month after the first delay. “Everybody is very frustrated.”
The frustration continues.
“We are really not in a better place,” Stauffer said Tuesday. “We don’t know when they will be back to work … The state (DOH) is not happy at all. We were already a couple of months behind.
He said it is difficult to arrange a discussion with Norfolk Southern.
“There is no one local for Norfolk Southern to talk to,” he said. “Unfortunately, their local presence is no longer with us.”
But Stauffer did have a note of optimism.
When those piers are in place, work will be more obvious.
“It will be fast once this is done,” he said, and people will see the progress since the above ground work can begin in earnest after the sublevel work is finished.
The bridge, erected in 1941 to connect the North Side with Princeton Avenue and Downtown Bluefield, was closed in June 2019 after failing a state safety inspection.
After a lengthy quest to find funding to either replace the old bridge or repair it, Gov. Jim Justice in October 2020 announced that $10 million was make available to replace the bridge.
Work started last year and was initially slated to be finished by the end of 2021.
In other business, the board:
•Heard from the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) Director Jim Spencer that the Food Truck Incubator Program proposed for the region has seen a big response, with 156 people signed up, 52 of them from Bluefield.
Spencer said 43 have enrolled in BEDA’s Entrepreneur’s Boot Camp with one already graduating. The boot camp is one of the prerequisite’s for the program, which is dependent on a POWER grant from Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for $400,000 of the total $500,000 needed with the remaining $100,000, or 20 percent, pledged by the city.
Spencer said those who participate will be helped to get their culinary food certification, build a business plan including classes and take a driving course for a truck.
Each participant will actually be able to use one of the two trucks the program will have and set up at different locations and have it for 60 days to practice on food, menu and services.
“The goal would be to start 12 new businesses in the region each year,” he said when the program was announced in April, all of this dependent on the approval of the grant.
• Heard from City Manager Cecil Marson that students of Bluefield High School art teacher Victoria Lilly created signs for windows on Federal Street to help beautify the city.
“These kids are awesome,” he said. “Mrs. Lilly is a great citizen and phenomenal teacher.”
Marson also said the city’s public works department has made signs that will be placed at the College Avenue gateway to the city promoting various highlights, including football teams. Bluefield State University and the city’s status as the official Christmas City of West Virginia.
• Heard from Stauffer that the city is ready for spring paving after a bid of $162,000 was approved by the board.
Washington, Elwood and Vineyard are included in the spring paving project.
“That is for right now,” Marson said. “We will get more in the fall. There’s a lot of paving coming down the pike.”
Stauffer said the cost of paving has increased from $1.15 per square foot (for a 2-inch overlay) to $1.70 to $1.75.
“That hurts us,” he said.
• Approved a $58,000 bid from West Virginia University to complete a 10-year comprehensive plan for the city.
Marson said it will look at issues such as zoning, codes, ordinances and housing, presenting a “holistic plan for the city.”
“They specifically detail housing,” he said, “which is what we think is the most crucial issue in the city.”
Marson said it’s been 10 years since the last one was done and “a ton of things” have happened to influence the course of the city, including Intuit, Bluefield State University growth and the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System.
• Also heard from Stauffer the city has applied for a $1 million West Virginia Department of Highways grant to upgrade sidewalk systems on Bland Street, Stadium Drive and West Cumberland.
Sidewalks on West Cumberland are needed because of the new primary school, he said, and Bland Street sidewalks on the East Side are in “very bad shape.”
Stadium Drive does not have the sidewalks needed.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.