BLUEFIELD — The Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield may not be finished until early summer of 2023.
Kerry Stauffer, the city’s engineer, told the Bluefield Board of Directors Tuesday delays this year contributed to the extension of the completion date.
Stauffer said the recent delays caused by a change order related to installing the pilings for the center pier is pushing the project into the winter months, which impedes progress.
That may mean an early summer of next year completion date estimate, he said.
Earlier this year the bridge was set to be finished this fall.
But Work stopped in May on the bridge, which connects the North Side and East End to Princeton Avenue and downtown Bluefield, when the contractor, Brayman Construction, ran into a snag after a plan to install piers for the center support had to be adjusted.
Stauffer said the adjustment involved handling underground “soft rock,” which would not provide needed support, by using temporary casings to be filled with concrete and the piers then set inside the casings.
The casings would then be removed, leaving the pier supported by the conrcete.
However, Norfolk Southern’s engineering consultants, SVT Consulting, only permitted the drive-in piles, not the casings, so they had to approve the change and work had to stop while they did that.
The change was approved but then another delay was caused when Brayman had to get the state Department of Highways, which is overseeing the $10 million project, to approve an extra $800,000 to pay for the change order work.
Work resumed earlier this month but the three-month delay took the project into the winter.
“It is moving,” Kerry said of the drilling of the piles for the center pier support, but that drilling alone will probably take another three weeks.
The old bridge, built in 1941, was closed in 2019 after failing a state safety inspection and it was demolished earlier this year.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board also:
• Heard Vice Mayor Peter Taylor thank the Bluefield Police Department, Fire Department, State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI for quickly handling a bomb threat situation at the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building Monday that saw part of the downtown area shut off and nearby employees evacuated.
The bomb, which turned out to be fake, had to be detonated by the State Police Bomb Squad from Charleston but no one was hurt in the incident and the suspect has been arrested. Another device found beside Westminster Presbyterian Church on Washington Street was discovered to be no threat.
“It was a challenging day yesterday (Monday) for the city,” City Manager Cecil Marson said, also thanking all agencies involved. “We are fortunate to live in a place like West Virginia where almost instantaneously folks were on the scene (to handle the bomb threat). They could not have handled it any better than they did.”
• Heard from Marson that bids for the first phase of a massive dilapidated structure demolition project will come in by Aug. 30.
“We will go from demolishing 24 or 25 houses a year to 30 every 60 days,” he said. “It’s really going to change the city and clean the area up.”
The project is made possible by $1.5 million in funding from the state’s demolition program, which was spearheaded by Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District.
The city’s GIS (Geographic Information System) team has specifically identified 276 homes and 30 business structures that are targets for demolition.
Demolishing 30 structures every 60 days will last for a year, with further funding is possible for the program after that.
• Heard from Jim Spencer, the city’s economic and community development director and director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), that an application for $400,000 through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for a Food Truck Incubator Program is still progressing.
“We made it to the next level for the food truck initiative,” he said of the approval process. “It looks good so far.”
If the money is granted for the regional program, matched by $100,000 from the city, participants would follow a process that culminates in having access to use a fully equipped food truck for 60 days, or 10 events, to hone their skills and be ready to pursue their own truck.
Spencer said the program has been popular beyond expectations and 49 of those expressing interest have already taken or signed up for an entrepreneurial “boot camp” workshop BEDA offers to learn about running a business. The boot camp is part of the process.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
