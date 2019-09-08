PRINCETON — A local grocery chain and popular country band Adairs Run joined forces to support local Salvation Army locations.
“This is a great opportunity to give back to the community,” Grants co-owner, Ron Martin, said.
At the Adairs Run concert, held at the Chuck Mathena Center, guests were encouraged to donate canned food. These donations were given to the local Salvation Army locations and in turn, Grant’s matched every donation collected.
“We count the cans and then we’ll bring the same number in,” Martin said. According to Martin, Grant’s will look at the donations that were given and the items that are greatly needed. More often than not, the most needed items are canned fruits, according to Martin.
Grant’s relationship with Adairs Run stems back to band member, Todd Cameron’s, Princeton roots. Originally from Princeton, Cameron used to be Grant’s Pepsi merchandiser according to Martin. Due to this relationship, Adairs Run often raches out to Grant’s for event sponsorship or partnership.
On Cameron’s constant partnership with Grant’s, Martin said, “We appreciate all his efforts.”
After meeting during Cameron’s college years, the two played venues across Huntington, W. Va. Since creating their band, the duo have shared stages with artists such as Jake Owen, Florida Georgia Line, and Chase Rice.
