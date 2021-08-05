BLUEFIELD — A bill that includes a recommendation for a $3 million grant to install a gas line on John Nash Boulevard in Bluefield is being championed by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
The money is in the Energy and Water Development bill, one of several included in the first “markup” for fiscal year 2022 government funding measures that passed out of committee Wednesday.
The Mercer County Economic Development Authority (EDA) took the lead in submitting the request, with the City of Bluefield on board as well.
The gas line would connect to the cutoff point at the intersection of Rt. 460 and extend 4 miles along John Nash to the Cumberland Industrial Park.
“It’s great news,” said John O’Neal, executive director of the EDA. “By no means have we crossed the finish line on this. We are in the early stages of the process.”
But the committee saw it as a worthy project, he added, and one that would be good for economic development in the area.
“The three bills we marked up today contain measures I have supported my entire time in the Senate,” Capito said in announcing that the bills passed out of committee. “While today’s markup was a step in the right direction for the funding process, our committee must continue this bipartisan momentum by removing poison pill riders and supporting funding levels that reflect a balance between defense and domestic spending…”
Capito made several requests for funding in cooperation with local entities and governments. These bills include the first listing of those projects that may be eligible for funding should these appropriations bills become law, which Capito said she “will be working hard to ensure they do.”
“We are just very pleased that Sen. Capito has thrown her full support behind this and is working to see that it gets across the finish line,” O’Neal said, adding that Capito continues to be a supporter for economic development and for projects in Mercer County.
“We know she will fight very hard every step of the way to make sure this gets through the process,” he said. “This is a great start.”
O’Neal said the gas line, if it eventually receives the funding, will bring big benefits to all residents and businesses along John Nash Boulevard, at I-77 Exit 1 and the Cumberland Industrial Park.
“We think it has great potential for economic development and particularly for that portion of Mercer County,” he said.
Bluefield has been working to develop the Exit 1 area for business, so the gas line would come at an opportune time.
The more than $2 million development project is being funded by a federal $1 million EDA (Economic Development Administration) grant and matching funds from local foundations.
The city owns more than 80 acres around the headquarters of the Bluefield Area Transit (BAT).
A preliminary study for a master plan, funded in part by a grant from Appalachian Electric Power, found that between 12 and 15 acres of that is developable.
Jim Spencer, the city’s economic development director and director of the Bluefield Economic Development authority, has said the work at Exit 1 “could be the icebreaker to open up John Nash Boulevard for development.”
Spencer said the gas line will boost economic development opportunities in that entire area.
O’Neal said it is unclear at this point how long the legislative process will take to determine if the bill that includes the $3 million grant is passed and if the that particular grant remains part of it.
But he is “cautiously optimistic.”
“I think in the end we are going to be happy with the outcome,” he said. “But we are not there yet.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
