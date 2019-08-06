WELCH — A major grant award announced Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture will extend sewer service to almost 900 homes and nearly 40 businesses in McDowell County.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program has approved an $812,000 grant through its Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program for the city of Welch.
“I am pleased to see the USDA invest in McDowell County. Together we can continue to grow our rural economy, create more jobs, and keep our state a wonderful place to live and raise a family,” U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. said after the grant’s announcement.
These funds will be used for a sanitary sewer collection system replacement and expansion into the North Welch area, mostly along West Virginia Route 16. This will benefit 889 residential users and 36 business users, local officials said.
City Clerk and acting mayor Robin Lee said most of the North Welch homes and businesses relied on septic systems for their sewer treatment.
“So now they have the opportunity to have a modern sewer,” she stated. “It’s wonderful. We’ve been working on it quite a while. It’s going to help economic growth in that area.”
Lee did not have a date for when the new sewer system would be completed, but she said work should start this year. The city recently learned about the grant’s approval by the USDA.
“They (USDA) made it possible,” Lee said. “There were other agencies, but they made it possible by giving us the extra money that we needed. It’s good news.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
