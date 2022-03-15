ATHENS — A grand opening celebration was hosted Monday for a new Concord University facility dedicated to helping veterans succeed in the classroom and after they graduate.
The Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS) at Concord University in the Athens campus’s Rahall Technology Center, was hosted along with the CU Office of Veteran Services.
Last year, the U.S. Department of Education awarded Concord University a grant totaling $342,859 over three years to establish a CEVSS on campus, university officials said. Overall goals of the comprehensive veteran support service center are to increase veteran enrollment, improve veteran academic success, and increase veteran post-graduation outcomes. This federal funding is 74 percent of the total costs of the program. Concord University is cost-sharing 26 percent or $123,047 of the total costs of the program.
Concord’s current Office of Veteran Services, headed by U.S. Navy veteran and faculty member Dr. George Williams, has been providing strong support to veterans and military personnel and their families for a number of years with a variety of programs and activities dedicated to academics, financial aid, social involvement and other areas related to attending college, university officials said. With the added resources and staffing available through the CEVSS, the University will be equipped to expand these services.
“We are very excited about the opportunities this grant will provide for veterans in our region,” Williams, CU’s Veterans Advocate, said. “We will be able to greatly expand on the services we currently offer. The CEVSS will benefit Concord University,veterans, and our community.”
“This is a new program. Concord has a long history of helping veterans,” Williams told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “And we already have programs in place with peer-to-peer mentoring, tutoring, keep track of their progress. We do things like that, but I’m by myself. I have limited time and I’m also an assist professor of English here as well. So what this program’s going to do is do all the things we want to do, but haven’t had time to do.”
“We’re doing everything from recruiting to making sure they get into school to making sure they get their VA benefits to making sure they’re successful once they get here,” he said. “And also to make sure they can find good jobs when they leave, when they graduate.”
Dr. Sheila Womack, Concord’s Director of Student Success, is serving as the project director for the CEVSS.
“We’re really excited to have the CEVSS officially open!” Womack said. “Concord has always been considered a veteran-friendly campus, and we’re happy to be able to offer this new resource to support our veteran students and assist them on all sides of the higher education experience.”
“This center kind of has three main centers that we’re looking at,” she stated. “Recruitment. Going out and letting veterans know what’s available to them in the world of higher education and helping them get their benefits. Once they get here, the center will be for support whether that’s academic support, housing support, financial aid support, mental health, wraparound. and we will also be going on the alumni side. We’ve got career services, job placement and some mentoring as well.”
Services being provided by the CEVSS include, but are not limited to, wrap-around veteran support – academic, financial, physical/emotional, and social support – through individual Action Plans, equipment to assist those with disabilities, career planning, an early alert system, an updated veterans’ lounge/computer lab, and referrals to on-campus and off-campus help.
For additional information about the CEVSS, email cevss@concord.edu or call 304-384-5391. To learn more about Concord University’s Office of Veteran Services, visit https://www.concord.edu/student-life/veterans.aspx
