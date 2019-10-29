TAZEWELL, Va. — A recent drug roundup stemming from a special grand jury session has resulted in 74 arrests.
According to Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney Michael Lee Dennis, the drug roundup was the result of an Oct. 11 grand jury where 74 individuals were indicted for drug distribution and other drug-related charges by a Tazewell County Grand Jury.
Dennis said there were a total of 81 indictments charging 74 people resulting in a total of 170 counts.
"During this latest round of drug indictments and arrests, there seemed to be an increase in the distribution of methamphetamine," Dennis said. "As has always been my policy, my office will continue to assist in actively investigating and prosecuting drug distribution cases and related crimes.”
Dennis said these indictments are partly the result of a year-long collaborative investigation by the following agencies: Tazewell County Narcotics Task Force, Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, Richlands Police Department, Tazewell Police Department, Bluefield Police Department, and Virginia State Police as well as the Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Those indicted included:
To view, or download a PDF of the indictment list, click above.
