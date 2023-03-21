BLUEFIELD — The Granada Theater will be one of only 500 movie theaters in the country to premiere the new documentary, “Little Richard: I Am Everything.”
The documentary from director and producer Lisa Cortés explores the legacy of Little Richard and how massive his impact was on the future of rock & roll.
Also known as the original King of Rock and Roll, Little Richard, whose full name was Richard Wayne Penniman, has a Bluefield connection.
Brian Tracey, executive director of the Bluefield Area Revitalization Corp. (BARC), said Little Richard performed at the Bluefield Auditorium on May 6, 1957, and sang hits such as “Tutti Frutti,” “Lucille” and “Long Tall Sally.”
While in Bluefield, he stayed at Hotel Thelma on the North Side, one of two hotels in the African-American community offering a haven for those who could not stay in other hotels at the time because of the Jim Crow era.
The other hotel, Travelers Inn, is located beside Hotel Thelma and both were listed in the “Green Book,” a nationwide guide for African-Americans providing lists of places they could stay and eat.
“We are proud to bring this important film to Bluefield,” Tracey said. “So many people have shared stories about the Granada. While we recognize the importance of remembering the past, we also want to create new memories of downtown Bluefield for everyone who walks through the Granada’s doors. This film accomplishes both.”
The film will be screened at the Granada on April 11 at 7 p.m. Its widespread release is not until April 17.
“Little Richard: I Am Everything” had its first screening at the prestigious 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
The documentary traces his path from the 1930s in Macon, Ga. through underground Black drag clubs to segregated concert halls and internation al fame.
Little Richard is seen in the film as who he was: “a revolutionary and as a deeply conflicted artist navigating tensions of race and sexuality.”
“The film reveals how Richard created an art form for ultimate self-expression, yet what he gave to the world he was never able to give to himself,” Cortés said in a statement about her film. “Throughout his life, Richard careened like a shiny cracked pinball between God, sex, and rock n’ roll. As Mick Jagger ruefully admits in the film, Little Richard did it first. First to wear mascara; first to strip his shirt off; first to challenge gender norms. Little Richard: I Am Everything is as entertaining and thought-provoking as the man himself.”
Cortés is an Academy Award–nominated and Emmy-winning producer and director renowned for creating challenging, visionary stories.
The film “Precious,” which she executive produced, received the Sundance Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize for best drama. “All In: The Fight For Democracy,” which she directed with Liz Garbus, chronicles the battle waged by Stacey Abrams against voter suppression.
The film has received a 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a compilation of film critics from around the country.
Tickets are available at bluefieldgranada.com and at the door the night of the show.
Watch the trailer for the film using this link: youtube.com/watch?v=4YC8WUrWtZY.
Little Richard died on May 9, 2020 at the age of 87. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 by Roberta Flack.
Little Richard inducted The Supremes into the Hall of Fame in 1988.
Actor Alton Mason portrayed Little Richard in the recent movie, “Elvis.”
A performance by Little Richard was seen by Presley and that inspired him to be himself when performing after being told to tone down his gyrations.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
