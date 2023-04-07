BLUEFIELD — A professional ballet company is coming to Bluefield.
The Granada Theater will host a performance by the Charleston Ballet on May 7.
“I am super excited,” said Nicole Thompson, program manager for the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corp. (BARC), “especially for young dancers studying ballet here to give them the opportunity to see the Charleston Ballet.”
The BARC operates the Granada and the Bluefield Arts Center.
Thompson said it may be one of the few performances in Bluefield of a professional ballet company, and this is the Official West Virginia State Ballet.
“Dance schools are excited about it,” she said, adding that the company has 16 dancers and the theme of the show is “breaking boundaries.”
“It is going to be wonderful,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to see something like this. I always like to give experiences…”
The show is also the weekend before Mother’s Day, she said, and seeing the performance would be a great gift.
“It is going to be a fantastic show,” she said.
The Charleston Ballet first performed in 1956 and has presented more than 175 original works as well as many traditional ballet stagings.
With a repertory that includes traditional classical favorites, innovative contemporary works and interpretive folk styles, the Charleston Ballet has given West Virginia a “unique cultural legacy.”
In 1972, the company was bestowed the title, Official West Virginia State Ballet, and was the first ballet company to initiate the state theater at the West Virginia Cultural Center.
The Granada performance is set for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.
Another significant event is set for April 11 at the Granada.
The theater will have a preview screening of the critically acclaimed documentary, “Little Richard: I Am Everything.”
The documentary from Lisa Cortés explores the legacy of Little Richard and how massive his impact was on the future of rock & roll.
Also known as the original King of Rock and Roll, Little Richard, whose full name was Richard Wayne Penniman, has a Bluefield connection.
Brian Tracey, executive director of BARC, said Little Richard performed at the Bluefield Auditorium on May 6, 1957, and sang hits such as “Tutti Frutti,” “Lucille” and “Long Tall Sally.”
While in Bluefield, he stayed at Hotel Thelma on the North Side.
The film, which had its premiere showing at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, will be screened at the Granada on April 11 at 7 p.m.
The Granada is one of 500 theaters across the country selected for the early screening. Its widespread release is not until April 17.
“Little Richard was such a trailblazer in many ways, not just a musician,” Thompson said. “It is an important film.”
A first-run movie that is already getting rave reviews is playing now at the Granada.
“Air” tells the story of the development of the Air Jordan sneaker, and that process started in 1984 before Michael Jordan, considered the best basketball player of all time, became a superstar.
“It is another movie from the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck team,” Thompson said. “It is an inspiring story.”
The Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast” is showing Saturday morning.
For showtimes and to buy tickets to any movie or event at the Granada, go to bluefieldgranada.com.
Tracey said the new Raleigh Street Cinemas BARC project is still on schedule.
Located on the ground floor of the Granada building facing Raleigh Street, the cinema complex will include two 50-seat theaters with state-of-the-art sound systems, a radius bar, lounge area and concessions.
The theaters, which can also be used for classrooms/presentations, will show first-run movies with other special film events.
Tracey said the Raleigh Street Cinemas will likely open in late May to early June.
