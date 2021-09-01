BLUEFIELD — The Granada Theater and the Bluefield Arts Center will offer residents movies and music this month.
Opening last weekend with a kids movie and a double feature Saturday night, the Granada is offering classic films on the big screen starting Thursday night.
Humphrey Bogart stars as PI Sam Spade in the classic film noir, “The Maltese Falcon,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Two big blockbusters will be featured starting Friday night.
Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest,” starring Cary Grant and Eva Marie Saint, will be screened at 6 p.m.
At 9 p.m., the Harrison Ford Sci Fi thriller “Blade Runner” will be shown.
On Saturday, kids shows will be featured: Looney Tunes at 10 a.m. and “The Iron Giant” at 2 p.m.
“The Iron Giant” will be shown again at 2 p.m. on Sunday with “North by Northwest” at 5 p.m.
“The Maltese Falcon” will be screened again on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, Sept. 10, “North by Northwest” will be shown at 6 p.m. followed by “Blade Runner” at 9 p.m.
“The Iron Giant” will return on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. with “Blade Runner” shown at 5 p.m.
For more information and to buy tickets online visit bluefieldgranada.com.
Tickets for all movies can also be purchased at the box office.
At the nearby Bluefield Arts Center, several performances are on tap during the month.
The Carly Burruss Duo will perform on Thursday, Sept.16, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Burruss is known for her “quippy comedy, witty lyrics you won’t forget, and devastatingly relatable heartbreaking ballads. Her whimsical, tongue-in-cheek disposition combined with her lilting sound make her stand out from the rest.”
Currently touring with Sister Hazel, she has also shared the stage with Dwight Yoakam, Keith Urban, The Band of Heathens and Will Hoge.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, also from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Into the Fog will be on stage.
The band is a genre-jumping string band from Raleigh, NC, performing bluegrass, country, rock, and funk. Their sound creates a “musical melting pot of sounds in an acoustic/newgrass setting.”
The Rachel Baimain Band will round out the month, performing on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Nashville-based singer/songwriter’s “progressive” folk isn’t limited to musical terms. While Baiman fuses many different kinds of styles -- she’s grounded in old-timey string music but is well-versed in soul, blues, pop, country, and rock -- she also takes a progressive stance in her original songwriting, as evidenced by her 2017 album Shame.
Tickets for each show cost $15 and are available at eventbrite.com.
