BLUEFIELD — For the first time in many decades, the Granada Theater in Bluefield will present live on-stage performances on Dec. 4.
Called “STARZ Christmas Wonderland,” the program will feature 70 to 80 students of the STARZ Performing Arts Academy in Green Valley.
Gabrielle Massie, owner of the academy, said it will be a special night.
“It is such a beautiful facility,” she said. “All of the kids are over the moon about it.”
Massie said the Granada, which was reopened in August after a $3 million renovation project and restored in line with its historical roots, is a “magical place when you walk in.”
Students will present selections from “The Nutcracker Suite” during the first half of the show and the second half is based on the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes Chistmas Spectacular, Massie said.
“We always try to have a section for ballet students and one for musical theater students,” she said.
Besides making history for bringing the first live performance to the Granada stage, which in its early years hosted famous performers like Frank Sinatra, students are also excited because they could not have a live show last year and were forced to present a virtual show because of the pandemic.
“They are really excited,” she said, pointing to two senior students who were disappointed last year.
Peyton Terry will play the Fairy Queen and Hannah McMillion will be the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Hannah’s parents, Brad and Renee, will also be part of the show, playing Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
Students in the show are ages 3 to 18 and are enrolled in a variety of classes, including recreational and competitive ballet, tap, musical theater and voice.
Founded in 2000, STARZ is a Member of the International Dance Council CID at UNESCO, Paris, and currently the only dance or performing arts academy endorsed by the Mercer County Commission for performing arts education.
Besides the 7 p.m. Saturday night performance, a second show will be staged on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 each with children 4 and under admitted free. They can be purchased at the door or at the academy.
The Granada opened in 1928, serving as a movie and performance theater.
Eventually, the theater showed movies only and did so until it finally closed its doors in 1978.
After being the home of a bar for several years, it closed for good and fell into disrepair.
Members of the Bluefield Preservation Society spearheaded the renovation project, starting in 2012 and seeing their dream a reality when the theater opened its doors to show a movie for the first time since 1928.
On Aug. 28, moviegoers saw a double feature: “Red Dust” and “The Maltese Falcon.”
Those two films were chosen because Mary Astor starred in both and was also the star of the first movie ever shown at the Granada: “Rose of the Golden West,” a silent film that was unavailable for screening.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
