BLUEFIELD — The Granada Theater will host one of the most talented bands in the country Saturday night as Mountain Heart takes the stage to showcase its “hybrid blue grass meets Americana.”
Josh Shilling, keyboardist and vocalist with the band, said the Nashville-based group has performed from the Caribbean to Europe to Canada and the West.
“it has been a wild ride,” he said. “We have played all over.”
That also includes more than 130 performances on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.
But this will be the band’s first stop in Bluefield.
Shilling, a Martinsville, Va. native, said he has been to Bluefield and has friends here, so he is looking forward to performing at the Granada with the band, showcasing different genres as well as some songs on the group’s latest album, “Soul Searching.”
“We wrote most of the songs and put it all together,” he said, adding that each member of the band has a prolific history in the music business and all have performed with many artists. “We have a diverse bunch of musicians but everyone has blue grass ties.”
Shilling joined the band in 2007 and if a member leaves a new one is chosen very carefully, he added, to continue to feature some of the best musicians in Nashville.
“It is an unbelievable group of musicians,” he said, and includes Seth Taylor on guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, bass and vocals, and Jeff Partin, guitar, dobro and vocals.
Mountain Heart or its members have won or been nominated for multiple Grammys and other awards. They have appeared on the revered stage of the Grand Ole Opry and shared the stage with acts ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Levon Helm, Punch Brothers, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Brad Paisley, Alison Krauss, Tony Rice, Travis Tritt, Yonder Mountain Stringband, Leann Rimes, Patty Loveless and Carly Pearce.
Shilling won two Grammys for his songwriting collaborations with the Infamous Stringdusters in 2018 and The Travelin’ McCourys in 2019.
In fact, Shilling was at the AMCA (Academy of Country Music Awards) celebration last week at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and Mountain Heart performed onstage with Carly Pearce, who won Vocalist of the Year. Trisha Yearwood was also there.
“We are not stars but we get to rub elbows with them,” he said of performing on the same stage and getting to know them.
Shilling’s success did not happen overnight and he started his musical interests early as a child, participating in a talent show at Bassett High School near Martinsville, eventually moving to performing in church and clubs, where his mother took him because he was a minor.
He learned to play the piano and guitar early in his life.
He was 14 or 15 when he started making money playing on weekends, he said, graduating after his junior year so he could go on the road, moving to Roanoke to play with bands.
He also played at the Greenbrier Resort for “as many weekends” as he wanted.
Shilling said he grew up listening to bands like the Allman Brothers and Steely Dan as well as Ray Charles, Ricky Scaggs and Bill Monroe, so he loves all genres of music.
Musical influences from Monroe to Marshall Tucker to John Mayer are part of his history as well.
“My dad brought me up with the Allman Brothers and Ray Charles,” he said, with plenty of southern rock.
But the musical diversity has been a blessing.
“You have to do it all,” he said. “You have to be chameleons in this city to survive.”
Nashville is tough, he said, and talent is everywhere, and even people who may think they are good will find “10 other people who can do it better.”
“I wear a lot of hats. Everybody does in the music business. You have to be good at everything.”
Not only does the band tour all year, each individual member is a “stellar musician” and plays with other big-name bands as well as write songs.
“We all feel like the weak link (in the band) because the talent bar is so high,” he said. “I like to be challenged.”
But the band is a cohesive unit.
“We are all brothers, a team pushing each other to excel” but not in a competitive way. “We respect each other and have so much fun.”
Shilling said when the band performs, it is a matter of making sure everyone has a good time, and they vary their musical performances with each show.
He does not know yet what songs from their vast library will be played at the Granada, but some cuts from the their “Soul Searching” album for sure.
“We do mix it up and cater to the crowd.”
Although Shilling stays busy year-round, playing 100 concerts a year before the pandemic and climbing back up to that now, he does take time for his wife, two young kids, and to visit family members in Roanoke and Martinsville.
Shilling does not forget his hometown roots in music either. He has played at FloydFest in Patrick County and is “artist-in-residence” for the Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival near Martinsville.
The Henry Country Board of Supervisors recently declared Sept. 7 as Josh Shilling Day in the county while he was in town performing at a music festival.
Shilling said the Mountain Heart Band can be followed on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and website, mountainheart.com.
The concert starts at 8 p.m. Saturday night at the Granada.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at bluefieldgranada.com.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.