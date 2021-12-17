BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham High School senior wide receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw has committed to play for Virginia Tech, officials announced Friday.
The talented pass-catcher and kick returner had been courted by numerous NCAA Division I football programs since his sophomore season. But he will officially compete in the ACC at Virginia Tech.
During an announcement ceremony Friday in the auditorium of Graham High School, Turner-Bradshaw said he intends to play for Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.
Members of the 2021 Graham High School Football team joined Turner-Bradshaw for the announcement ceremony.
The 5-foot-11, 170 pound senior proved a scoring threat in every phase of the game for the 2021 state runner up G-Men.
On offense, he rushed for 669 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the receiving corps with 24 catches for 625 yards and 13 touchdowns.
On defense he had six interceptions, three of which went for touchdowns. He had eight special teams touchdowns, returning 12 kickoffs for 494 yards and four scores while returning nine punts for 281 yards and four more touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.