BLUEFIELD, Va. — A Graham High School graduate has achieved the rank of captain in the U.S. Navy, a significant career milestone since the rank comprises less than one percent of the Navy’s personnel.
Capt. Ralph Stephens, a graduate of Graham High School, was promoted to his current rank August 1, according to an announcement Friday from the United States Special Operations Command. Stephens’ achievement is the culmination of more than 32 years in the Navy, through both enlisted and officer ranks.
Stephens is the Commander, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Field Office. He leads a 21-person team responsible for facilitating and providing DISA services and capabilities support to USSOCOM and its components, the 6th Air Mobility Wing and subordinate units.
Stephens said he grew up in Springville, Va,, and graduated from Graham High School in 1990.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August 1990 as a radioman, and spent most of his career forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, according to the announcement.
During his early assignments as an enlisted Sailor, he served on board USS McClusky (FFG 41), Naval Computer Telecommunications Station Far East, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet embarked aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63).
He earned his commission through the Limited Duty Officer program in August 2002 and continued his Indo-Pacific experience with fleet assignments aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73) and Commander Carrier Strike Group 5/CTF 70 embarked on-board USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).
His shore assignments include Defense Academy of the United Kingdom (Personnel Exchange Program), Naval Computer Telecommunications Area Master Station, Pacific, Base Command Group Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Navy Cyber Forces, Naval Network Warfare Command and Naval Information Forces.
“I joined the Navy to have opportunities that only the military could offer me,” Stephens said. “Originally, I thought I would do four years, get my GI Bill and go to college. However, I fell in love with the Navy and have never looked back. The Navy has provided me so many opportunities, both professionally and personally that can never be replaced: training, education, traveling the world and working with a diverse workforce. I believe those experiences cannot be replicated in any other corporation, town or city.”
Stephens credits his incredible network of friends, families and mentors for his success.
“Growing up in a small town rural area of southwestern Virginia taught me that strong family and friendships produces lifelong benefits, and my community greatly assisted in who I am today,” Stephens said. “I would like to specifically thank my wife (Mie) who passed away in 2019 to cancer. She was the corner stone of our family and without her, I know I would not be here today getting promoted to Captain. My two boys (Brad and Garrett), your sacrifices do not go unnoticed. and to the following families, friends and teachers, I owe a huge debt of gratitude for my success: Mr. John Thompson, Bailey family, Farris family, Dalton family, and my teachers Mrs. Harry and Mr. Guillianwater. To all, I am truly thankful for your care, love and support.”
DISA is the nation’s premiere Information Technology combat support agency and trusted provider to connect and protect the warfighter in cyberspace. USSOCOM synchronizes the planning of special operations and provides Special Operations Forces to support persistent, networked and distributed Global Combatant Commands’ operations in order to protect and advance our nation’s interests.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.