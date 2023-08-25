The Graham G-Men defeated their cross-town rival Bluefield Friday before a packed crowd at Mitchell Stadium.
The final score was Graham 14 and Bluefield 9.
The Bluefield Beavers jumped to an early lead, but couldn’t hold on. At half time Bluefield was ahead 9-7.
Graham scored the only points of the first quarter when Ty’Drez Clements ran for a 45-yard touchdown.
Clements ran the ball 11 times in the first half for 106 yards for Graham, but suffered a lower body injury with a little over 3 minutes left before half-time.
Bluefield got on the board with a 62 yard run by Gerald Wade late in the first half. On Graham’s subsequent possession, the G-Men were forced back to their own 2-yard line. On fourth down the ball was snapped over the punters head resulting in a safety that gave Bluefield a 9-7 lead at intermission.
Bluefield’s Wade ran the ball five times for 80 yards in the first half. The two teams tried only four passes in the first half with one completion.
Both teams were penalized nine times in the first half for a combined 18 penalties.
Graham took the lead again in the third quarter scoring on a touch-down. At the end of the third quarter, Graham had a 14-9 lead over Bluefield .
Graham held on 14-9 in the fourth quarter to win the 2023 edition of the Battle of the Bluefields.
