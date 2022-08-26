BLUEFIELD — Final details were going into place Thursday as football fans got ready to head for Mitchell Stadium and one of the nation’s great high school football rivalries.
Gates open 4:30 p.m. today at Mitchell Stadium for the game between the Graham High School G-Men and the Bluefield Beavers. Up to 10,000 or more football fans are expected this year.
Tailgating in the grassy area beside Bowen Field opens today at 9 a.m. for people with reservations. Parks and Recreation Director Rick Showalter said that tailgating is by reservation only, and all spaces are now full.
No alcohol is being allowed and security at the game will be tight with only clear bags being allowed into Mitchell Stadium. Police will be watching for alcoholic beverages and intoxicated people in and outside of the stadium, Chief Dennis Dillow of the Bluefield Police Department said.
General parking at Mitchell Stadium opens about 4:30 p.m. with the game starting at 7:30 p.m.
Bluefield Police officers will direct people to their parking spaces, Dillow said.
On Monday, a local man placed hoax bombs at the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in downtown Bluefield and the Westminster Presbyterian Church on Washington Street. James Dean Fowler, 50, of Bluefield was arrested and is now at the Southern Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.
During a press conference later that day, Dillow was asked about whether security at tonight’s Graham-Beaver game will be heightened.
“We heighten security at that every year,” Dillow stated. “Every officer that I have will be in full force that night to give you a nice, safe ball game.”
Both Graham High School and Bluefield High School fans heightened enthusiasm Thursday evening for their teams. A parade and pep rally, Meet the Beavers, was hosted, and Graham High School had a Meet the G-Men event.
The fun won’t end after tonight’s game. It continues Saturday in downtown Bluefield when the Lemonade Festival gets underway at 11 a.m., according to City Ambassador Marie Blackwell.
This year’s Lemonade Festival is taking place on Raleigh Street and Chicory Square.
“On Chicory Square, we will have music throughout the day, and at noon the Bluefield Dance Theater troupe will be performing,” Blackwell said. “Around 2 p.m., STARZ Performing Arts will be performing.”
The Shriners Summerfest Carnival along Raleigh Street will be open Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and continuing until midnight.
“There will be vendors, food trucks and a beer garden, and then EnVision will be at the Granada Theater from 7 to 10 p.m.,” she said. “They’ll be playing Motown and beach music, and tickets are $25.”
“It’s going to be busy day,” Blackwell concluded. “There will be something for everyone.”
