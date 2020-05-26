BLUEFIELD — Graduating 2020 senior, Lily Comer has an impressive resume, despite her age. She spent her high school years spreading the joy of music, working with anti-bullying organizations and donating to charity.
In one of many social media posts congratulating and profiling their graduating seniors, Graham High School (GHS) recognized Comer for her achievements.
Comer has been a member of GHS Advanced Vocal Ensemble for four years, played the lead, Ariel in the GHS 2019 musical, “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” She is a member of CADRE, FBLA, SADD and BETA.
In addition to her the extra-curricular activities she participated in school, Comer is a member of the One Voice Project through Stages Music School in Princeton. In the post, she described them as, “A group of young musicians who perform at various schools to promote self-worth and to help stop bullying.”
Comer is also a Music Teacher at Stages Music School where she teaches guitar, piano and voice.
However, Comer’s senior year has fallen far below expectations, with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting nearly all of her plans.
“When they said that school was being canceled for the rest of the year, I was very sad because I was in Graham High School’s advanced choir and we had scheduled trip to amusement parks to go sing, then we couldn’t do those anymore,” Comer said. “We got our grades back and it is just like the year ended and it came upon us to fast without any goodbyes or anything like that. It just all ended and we don’t get to do any of the normal senior things.”
In the GHS social media post, Comer shared that sentiment, along with her love for music.
“When I think of advice, I’d like to share with the underclassman, the first thing that comes to mind is, “don’t blink.” Don’t wish it away because you will be a senior and graduating before you know it,” Comer wrote. “Also, be kind to each other. Everyone has a battle within that we know nothing about, so just be kind. And one last piece of advice, find your song; find your voice; and sing. Sing loud. Sing proud. But just keep singing.”
Comer has never stopped singing or fighting for her dreams. In fact, in the fall, she will attend Bluefield College to study Music Education.
“I take voice lessons through their program with Alandra Hinkle and I have really enjoyed taking voice lessons there for the past couple years,” Comer said. “My choir teacher at Graham High School went to Bluefield College and she said she really loved it and their music program was amazing. I talked to some different mentors in music and they said that Bluefield College had a great music program and so, I just wanted to go there because I am familiar with it. I just want something that I know I will love and I love music.”
She will focus on vocal education, with some continued instrumental training, so that she can share her passion, through teaching it.
“I was going to focus mostly on vocal education, but I would like to work more with guitar and piano because I have been taking lessons but at the college I will be able to advance even more,” Comer said. “I would like to advance in those instruments too, so that I can be a teacher. I have been teaching at Stages and I would like to continue with that.”
In the GHS post, Comer shared which teachers inspired and helped her on her journey through her education thus far. She said that it was very difficult for her to pick a favorite teacher, because all of them have contributed to the person she is today.
“But, Ms. Beth Tinsley has had a major impact on me,” Comer wrote. “She has helped me so much in picking my career choice. She has counseled me, laughed with me and even cried with me. She is like a second mother to me and I would not have made it through high school without her. Mr. David Calfee also had a big impact on me during high school. He was always in the happiest mood and I always looked forward to his class. He always supported me with my music and that is something I am forever grateful for. And I have to recognize my second grade teacher, Mrs. Faye Louthan. She was one of the best teachers I have ever had and to this day she still checks on me and is truly a friend. I love them all dearly. I have loved all my teachers, I am very blessed.”
