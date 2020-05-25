CHARLESTON — Medical experts and elected leaders are now pushing for everyone to wear a mask or facial covering in public.
The statistics related to the impact of wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic tell the story.
Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 Czar, said during a press briefing last week if 80 percent of residents wore a mask in public, the spread of the virus would be slowed and lives would be saved.
Marsh used as an example the COVID-related death rates from Japan and Sweden, where both countries allowed businesses to remain open with social distancing and other measures recommended.
However, Japan urged and saw most residents wearing masks while in public but Sweden suggested only people who felt ill wear one.
The rate of death from the virus in Sweden is 33 per 100,000 population, Marsh said.
In Japan, the rate is .61 (less than one death) per 100,000 population.
In the United States, the rate is 28 deaths for every 100,000 people.
The masks are the difference, Marsh said, citing a new study that looked at the impact of wearing masks in different countries.
“Almost everyone” wears a mask in Japan, he said, adding that it is a “cultural shift” to think in terms of wearing them in public, but they are a crucial part of stopping the spread.
Gov. Jim Justice is also making a big push to urge everyone to wear a mask or facial covering every time they are in public.
Justice said last week that 780 people had died from the virus in Japan, which has a population of about 125 million, more than a third of the population of the United States.
The United States has a population of about 330 million but has now seen more than 95,000 deaths.
Comparing those statistics is an eye-opener, Justice said, adding that in one day some states have seen twice as many deaths from the virus than the country of Japan has seen through the entire pandemic.
“I a real believer (in wearing masks),” he said of Japan’s handling of the virus. “Find somebody that is getting in right and copy them.”
In fact, after an outbreak in Jefferson and Berkeley counties last week with a total of 35 positive cases in one day, Justice said he would consider making wearing masks in public mandatory as a way to handle surges in positive cases.
Other states are aggressively pushing mask wearing as well.
Gov Ralph Northam will release details on Tuesday of some possible mandatory requirements for Virginia residents on wearing masks in public.
Northam said wearing facial coverings can save lives and is crucial part of the commonwealth’s phased plan of reopening businesses and activities.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday a mask “could be the difference between life and death.”
The CDC (Center for Disease Control) has also got on board with wearing masks in public.
Initially, the organization recommended masks only for people who were sick and coughing and sneezing, but that changed after an analysis of how the virus spreads showed it could stay in droplets sprayed into the air from a cough or sneeze for up to 14 minutes, and many people with the virus are asymptomatic.
According to the CDC, “In light of new data about how COVID-19 spreads, along with evidence of widespread COVID-19 illness in communities across the country, CDC recommends that people wear a cloth face covering to cover their nose and mouth in the community setting.”
Sweden took an opposite approach. Although the country banned gatherings of more than 50 people, kept distance between people in bars and restaurants, and banned visitors to care homes, masks were not recommended.
In an article in “The Local,” an English language website with news from Sweden, Johan Carlson from the Swedish Public Health Agency Folkhälsomyndigheten said at a press conference on May 13 that “Face masks in public spaces do not provide any greater protection to the population,”
Swedish health authorities argue that keeping a distance, washing your hands, not touching your face, and staying at home if you experience any symptoms are still the best ways to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the article said, and there is a concern that wearing face masks would make people follow these guidelines less strictly.
Prime minister Stefan Löfven told reporters at the same press conference: “There is a risk of a false sense of security, that you believe that you can’t be infected if you wear a face mask.”
In Japan, it is customary to bow, rather than shake hands, and the vast majority of people wear masks in public.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.