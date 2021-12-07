CHARLESTON – Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve will become full-day holidays for state employees, West Virginia's governor announced Tuesday.
Gov. Jim Justice has issued two proclamations, declaring Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24 and New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31 as full-day state holidays for public employees.
Previously, both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve were officially listed as half-day holidays in West Virginia.
Justice also declared Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30 as half-day state holidays.
