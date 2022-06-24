BLUEFIELD — People waiting for buses taking them to and from work, school or shopping now have a comfortable place that keeps them out of the weather while giving them all the services needed for a good commuting experience.
Gov. Jim Justice joined local dignitaries Thursday for a ribbon cutting ceremony outside the new Larlyn Patrick McKinney Bluefield Area Transit Regional Transfer Station.
Located near Flowers Bakery along Bluefield Avenue, the new $3.2 million station gives Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) riders a new indoor facility with a climate-controlled waiting area and restrooms, an electronic schedule board, vending machines and other features. Before the new station opened, riders had to depend on outdoor waiting areas. Now riders who want to wait outside can do so under large awnings where they can board or leave their buses.
Justice said that 225,000 riders – about 15,000 of them disabled – use BAT buses annually.
“And can you imagine, really and truly, if you were a rider?” he added. “And you had to stand outside in the 90 degrees or it was freezing cold? Well you would opt to do something else, and something else may become tragic. This is so meaningful to have transit within the city, especially to all those who are disabled. It all boils down to, I think, and I mean this when I say it, we owe them. and mean, that’s all there is to it. We owe it to them to stand up and do stuff like this when we can. That’s how I feel.”
Justice said that the new building represented Bluefield’s rebirth.
“Bluefield is the kind of place, as a city in southern West Virginia, that many people will tell you could easily have fallen right off the map,” Justice said. “But the people of this community didn’t just sit on the sidelines and allow that to happen. They dug in and worked. Now, you’re seeing that hard work paying off.”
“If there was ever a city to hold up and celebrate as an American success story – a place that wouldn’t go away quietly and wouldn’t give up – it’s Bluefield,” Justice added. “This is a community that is rebuilding and on the move, and it’s happening right in front of our eyes.”
The new transit station is named for Larlyn Patrick McKinney, BAT’s retiring director. City Manager Cecil Marson told the audience that McKinney, who started out as a mechanic, had a 29-year career spanning from 1993 to January this year. He was general manager from 1998 to 2019, and held the position of director from 2020 to 2022.
Under McKinney’s leadership, the BAT system grew from three route and five employees to nine routes and 32 employees, and those numbers do not include medical transportation, Marson said. Annual ridership increased from 60,000 people to a pre-COVID high of 225,000.
BAT expanded in 2002 to include non-emergency medical transportation, and expanded service to McDowell County in 2003. In 2010, BAT was awarded for being the Most Cost Efficient Rural System in West Virginia, he said. The West Virginia Division has recognized the regional bus system with over 100 awards ranging from greatest passenger increase and best safety program as well as best maintenance program and driver of the year.
“It’s just such an honor, and so many people have worked on it behind the scenes,” McKinney said later. “It’s just a great honor and great that I could be a part of it, and it will really give the city a boost.”
Marson introduced bus driver Della Clark, who attended the ceremony, as a representative of the public transit drivers serving the community.
On Feb. 1, Clark was driving her bus route on Bluefield Avenue when she saw a visually impaired man she knew as a passenger wandering in the street and in danger of being hit by a car. She turned her bus around, went back and positioned her bus to protect him, putting on her flashers. She then got him aboard the bus and made sure he got home.
Swope Construction of Bluefield, which has offices located across Bluefield Avenue from the new transit station, built the state-of-the-art facility.
Representatives from the offices of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV; U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-WV; and WVDOT Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., attended the event.
After the ribbon cutting, Justice announced that the road to the new transfer station would be dedicated to William “Bill” Robinson, the executive director of the WVDOT’s Division of Public Transit.
