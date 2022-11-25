CAMP CREEK — There are now plans for demolishing and rebuilding the Bluestone Travel Plaza along Mercer County’s section of the West Virginia Turnpike and the travel plaza in Beckley.
The Bluestone and Beckley travel plazas will be closed beginning Feb. 1, 2023, to begin demolition and site redevelopment. Both travel plazas will be rebuilt from the ground up, officials with the West Virginia Turnpike Authority said recently. The new travel plazas are expected to be finished by late 2024.
“Each year 3.3 million people, double the population of West Virginia, drive on the West Virginia Turnpike,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “This is our chance to show them Almost Heaven, West Virginia. So we better not screw it up, and now we’re going to have the best facilities that showcase everything that West Virginia has to offer. Because we want all 3.3 million people to walk away with a positive image of our great state. So I am incredibly proud to showcase these new plazas and I can’t wait to break ground on the project next year.”
In May, the Parkways Authority approved the expenditure of $152 million spread over three fiscal years to revamp the turnpike’s travel plazas. Plans were based on results of a 2021 survey of turnpike travelers.
“This is another example of Gov. Justice’s vision to promote West Virginia to the nation,” said Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority Jeff Miller. “By the end of 2024, motorists along the West Virginia Turnpike will be able to enjoy new, modern travel plazas that will provide the public a wonderful service experience and a safe area to rest, all while enjoying expanded food offerings and fueling before getting back on the road.”
Miller later said that the renovation plans call for maintaining fueling and restroom facilities, and tractor-trailer parking, at both the Bluestone and Beckley travel plazas while the project is underway.
With over 3,400 respondents, the survey results led the Parkways Authority to realize that the travel plazas were far more than a quick break for the millions of visitors who stop at them, Turnpike Authority officials said. For some guests, stopping at a travel plaza was part of a family tradition with some visitors recalling the “Glass House” design of the 1950s. For others, it was an opportunity to learn more about our state and purchase authentic West Virginia made crafts and products in the tourist information centers. Truck drivers look to the travel plazas for safe and secure parking.
Travel plaza customers also indicated where the existing facilities fell short. Leisure travelers, attracted by West Virginia’s scenery, wanted new facilities that embrace the state’s “wild and wonderful” terrain and provide a sense of always being in touch with nature, Turnpike Authority officials said. Commuters and other travelers wanted drive-through service and comfortable, quiet sitting areas for work and relaxation. Over 50 percent of commercial drivers felt there was a significant or severe shortage of truck parking. All respondents wanted improved restrooms.
The redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV (electric vehicle) charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, picnic areas and pet relief areas. The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.
