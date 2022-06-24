BLUEFIELD — West Virginia’s governor told residents who have been living for three years without a bridge linking their neighborhoods with the rest of the community that the span will be replaced.
Gov. Jim Justice came Thursday to Bluefield for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Larlyn Patrick McKinney Bluefield Area Transit Regional Transfer Station off Bluefield Avenue. Besides local dignitaries, the event was attended by Bluefield residents wearing T-shirts with the statement, “Support Grant Street Bridge.”
The Grant Street Bridge, which was constructed in 1941 to connect the city’s North Side with Princeton Avenue and downtown Bluefield, was closed in June 2019 after it failed a state safety inspection. After seeking the funding needed to repair or replace the bridge, Justice announced in October 2020 that $10 million was being made available for a new bridge. Work on a replacement span was started last year and was initially scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.
Construction was halted in May when a plan to install piers for the new bridge’s center support had to be adjusted. Bluefield City Engineer Kerry Stauffer told the Bluefield City Board on June 14 that no date had been set for Brayman Construction crews to resume work. The adjustment involved handling underground “soft rock” which was not strong enough to support the piers. The plan was to use temporary casings, which would be filled with concrete, and set the piers inside the casings. The casings would then be removed, leaving the piers supported in the concrete.
Norfolk Southern’s engineering consultants, SVT Consulting, only permitted drive-in piles and not the casings, so they had to approve the change and work had to be stopped.
Residents attending the ribbon cutting Thursday said they were frustrated with the delay and hoped to speak with the governor.
“Well, we’re hoping to draw attention to the bridge, the Grant Street Bridge,” said the Rev. Charles Collins of the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. “They’ve stopped progress on it, they’ve stopped work on it for whatever reason and they’ve given us a reason. I don’t agree with it, but they’ve given it to me. But we want to find out. It’s been almost three years in the making. They keep saying the railroad, the railroad’s the holdup and it might be, but we want to call attention to it while the governor’s here, that we can get something done on that East End bridge.”
Residents still have to use alternate routes to reach the rest of the city, he said.
“Oh, it’s wreaking havoc on our community,” Collins stated.”We have to fight off deer as we go out the east end of Wayne Street. People don’t even want to come in here from out of town.”
Justice addressed the Grant Street Bridge situation while he spoke to the public at Thursday’s ceremony.
“These great folks here have on their shirts, ‘Support Grant Street Bridge,’” Justice told the audience. “Now, for God’s sake of living, who would have ever thought that it could have become a reality, but it’s happening, is it not?”
Residents murmured “no,” but then Justice continued.
“But hold up just one second,” he said. “My secretary right here says it’s happening. and the other thing he says it that we’re going to be right on course. and the other thing on top of that, you’ve got to weigh in just one thing, and that is just this: sometimes things take longer, especially with the railroad and/or bureaucracies, but I will promise you with every bit of breath that God has given me, when I told you that I would do it, I promise you to God above that I’ll do it.”
“I’ll make mistakes, but I’ll never tell you anything that’s not the truth,” Justice continued. “Never. I’ll make mistakes, but to God above, we’re going to build that bridge.”
Justice said after the ribbon cutting that he did not have a specific timeline for work to resume. He said that he had spoken with the state Secretary of Transportation, and “he says we’re on course. We’re going to get this done.”
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said that he had not checked with Norfolk Southern officials Thursday, but planned to call today.
