Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, announced Monday that he had officially received the endorsement from Gov. Glenn Youngkin to run for re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates.
Delegate Morefield is the Republican nominee in the newly drawn 43rd House District.
Morefield was first elected in 2009 and has represented the 3rd House District since January 2010. The newly drawn 43rd House District includes the counties of Bland, Buchanan, Tazewell, and parts of Dickenson and Russell Counties.
“I am honored to receive the endorsement from Governor Youngkin. I have enjoyed working closely with the Governor, especially while serving as a sub-committee Chairman on the Appropriations Committee,” Morefield said. “I look forward to continue our work together and ensure that Southwest Virginia has every opportunity to succeed.”
