CHARLESTON — As the nation waits for the COVID-19 vaccines to be available to everyone, the most effective bridge to that is to wear a mask, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.
Justice said during his pandemic briefing that 28 more residents had died of COVID-related problems since Monday as positive cases keep surging.
The hospitalizations reached another record, he said, rising to 510 on Wednesday with 144 in ICU and 65 on ventilators.
The state now has 14,283 active cases including 967 more recorded on Wednesday.
Justice said the nation saw a record 2,000 plus deaths in one day with a record of more than 88,000 hospitalized. A record number of positive cases keeps being recorded (nearing 12.5 million now) and more than 100,000 new cases have been recorded for the 15th consecutive day. Almost 260,000 deaths have now been reported.
Public health experts also caution that a post-Thanksgiving spike may be on the horizon if residents are not careful, and that could lead to more deaths.
“Our country is experiencing a real whiplash with this killer,” Justice said, reiterating that no one wants to shut down anything to avoid the spread of the virus and residents can help by following protocol, especially wearing a mask.
“We’ve got to get to the vaccine,” he said. “What’s the downside of wearing a mask? That is really the only bullet in the gun.”
Justice said it is not a matter of interfering with anyone’s rights.
“No one is trying to infringe on any rights,” he said, adding that’s a matter of keeping people safe, businesses open and kids in school.
As an example of what can happen if masks are not worn, he used a story about South Dakota, which did not impose a mandatory mask order and now has the highest per capita rate of COVID cases and deaths in the world.
“We do not want to be South Dakota,” he said, pointing out that Brookings, South Dakota, did impose a mask mandate it is has by far the lowest per capita numbers in the state.
“Of course the mask works,” he said.
Justice said nobody wants to penalize anyone who won’t comply.
“We are not hauling people off to jail,” he said about someone in a business who refuses to wear a mask. “Police are capable of handling these situations (if the business calls them).”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the state continues to have bed capacity in hospitals and that is a “reassuring point.”
“But it doesn’t reduce our need to be vigilant,” he added.
All hospitals are working together, he said, and also trying to take care of staff to make sure they are available.
Justice said people need to step back for Thanksgiving and think about those who are suffering.
“We’ve got a lot moving parts,” he said of all that is going on, but adding there is a lot of sadness. “We see the fact there are people out there still really hurting.”
This is when state residents need to step up, he added.
“We are always at our best in our darkest hours,” he said. “Things have been really tough … We want to be at our best when things are tough.”
“Be with your families for Thanksgiving,” he said, but wear mask as much as possible and use common sense.
“If you can help a neighbor or a senior, do so,” he added.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
