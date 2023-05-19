Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered Friday that the Commonwealth of Virginia's flag be flown Saturday to honor the United States Armed Forces during Armed Forces Day.
"This is an order to display the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia at full staff on public buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia as part of Armed Forces Day on May 20, 2023," Youngkin stated in his announcement.
Pursuant to the Code of Virginia, §2.2-3310.1, it is encouraged that all agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth display at full staff the POW/MIA flag on public buildings on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in honor and remembrance of the service and sacrifice of members of the United States Armed Forces who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action, Youngkin said.
