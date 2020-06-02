CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said he supports peaceful protests but draws the line when violence, burning and looting erupts, and it will not be tolerated in West Virginia.
“All of us saw what happened to Mr. George Floyd and the tragedy that was,” he said. “We saw a situation where I don’t know how in the world a thing like that can happen in the first place…”
Justice said everyone shares the pain Floyd’s family is experiencing and he understands why people are unhappy and want to protest.
But when people are out of control and burning businesses and cities, “carrying on that way is truly no good and hurts all of us.”
“Every one of us believes we have the right to protest in peaceful manners to get the point across,” he said, and West Virginia has seen multiple protests.
“You have done it in a peaceful manner, in a way that absolutely recognizes you are saying this is the problem,” he said. “I could not be more proud of you. We have the God-given right in this country to protest. Peaceful protests is what makes us greater. “
A peaceful protest of the nature Justice referred to took place in Bluefield Sunday as a group carried signs and chanted messages about bringing justice to the Floyd death and “Black Lives Matter.”
The Minneapolis police officer who held Floyd down on the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck as the victim said he could not breathe has been charged with murder and manslaughter.
Justice said any out-of-state agitators who try to come into the state to incite violence “will not be welcomed.”
If trouble erupts he said he would “instantly call on the National Guard and in a forceful way.”
“Let’s hope and pray we don’t have any type of situation like that,” he said. “We cannot have people from out of state fanning fires … that can cause a lot of problems … they will not be greeted in a hospitable way.”
Justice said peaceful protests are welcome, but “nothing can be gained” by people who turn to violence and rioting and burning.
He said he was on a conference call with Pres. Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Spence Monday morning when Trump said many governors are being “weak” by not reacting quickly to the violence, and the looting and violence must stop.
“I am sure he was frustrated,” Justice said of the President. “As a nation, we sure can’t sit back and watch our White House burn to the ground and our cities. We can’t sit back and say it’s okay.”
A statement from Michael B. Stuart, U.S. Attorney with the Southern District of West Virginia, released on Monday said U.S. attorneys from the Northern and Southern Districts of West Virginia, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), “are employing the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) to identify criminal organizers and instigators, coordinating federal resources with state and local partners, and seeking federal prosecutions where applicable. “
“Let me be clear - this is a nation grounded in the right to protest. This nation is also grounded in the rule of law,” said Stuart. “The right to protest is not a right to loot, riot, commit property destruction or to engage in or incite violence. It is wholly unacceptable and it defies those who protest peacefully. Peaceful protest can be powerful. Violence, looting and criminal behavior undermines the cause and, if it happens in West Virginia, we will enforce the rule of law.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
