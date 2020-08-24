RICHMOND, VA. — A sweeping plan to transition Virginia from fossil fuel energy to renewables was signed by Gov. Ralph Northam last week, and one Southwest Virginia legislator who opposed it will try to find ways to use it to help the region.
Called the Virginia Clean Economy Act, the legislation establishes “bold energy efficiency standards and provides a pathway for new investments in solar, onshore wind, offshore wind, and energy storage,” Northam said after the signing.
He also signed additional legislation advancing shared solar and energy storage programs, and transforming the rooftop solar market.
“We are at a pivotal moment to secure an affordable, clean energy future in Virginia,” said Northam. “Together, these pieces of legislation put the Commonwealth in position to meet the urgency of the climate crisis, and lead the transition to renewable energy in a way that captures the economic, environmental, and health benefits for all Virginians. And these bills also send a strong, clear message about the broader impacts of pollution that must be considered when choosing our energy resources.”
The act establishes a mandatory renewable portfolio standard to achieve 30 percent renewable energy by 2030, a mandatory energy efficiency resource standard, and the path to a carbon-free electric grid by 2045. The bill also declares that 16,100 megawatts of solar and onshore wind, 5,200 megawatts of offshore wind, and 2,700 megawatts of energy storage are in the public interest.
Del. James W. “Will” Morefield (R-Tazewell County) did not support the initiative but will make the most of it.
“I did not support the Clean Economy Act simply because of the detrimental impact that I believe it will have on rate payers,” he said after Northam signed it. “The Clean Economy Act is now law and unlikely to be reversed in the near future simply because we (Republicans) are in the minority.”
Morefield said It would be easy to continue the criticism of the act but that would do nothing to help Southwest Virginia.
“Instead, I will be seeking economic development opportunities for our region to capitalize on the new policy,” he said. “We have already started conversations with large solar developers to build solar farms on reclaimed coal mining surface operations. Those types of projects may not create a large number of long-term jobs but in today’s economy any new job should be encouraged especially in Appalachia.”
When Northam visited Southwest Virginia Community College near Richlands last year, he was promoting the act as well as touting some benefits for Southwest Virginia.
Addressing a question about the loss of coal mining jobs in the region related to using renewables exclusively, Northam said Dominion Energy is looking at using a “significant number of wind turbines” and the parts could be manufactured not only for Virginia and the East Coast but across the country.
“I would just be open-minded,” he said. “There may be manufacturing jobs that we can get some of those parts being made (in Southwest Virginia).”
Northam said last week the act also protects customers with a program that helps reduce electricity bills and brings energy efficiency savings to low-income households.
He also signed legislation directing the State Corporation Commission to determine when electric utilities should retire coal-fired or natural gas-fired electric generation facilities, and how utility customers should pay for this transition.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
