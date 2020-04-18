RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is still a long way from meeting any of the criteria established to enter into a phase one of easing some restrictions.
During Gov. Ralph Northam’s Friday press conference, he said the state’s rate of positive coronavirus tests continues to go up, with an increase of 602 in a 24-hour period for a total of 7,491, and 23 deaths reported in one day for a total of 231.
Northam said one of the guidelines set by Pres. Donald Trump to start relaxing some restrictions in phase one of a three-phase approach to returning a “new normal” is a downward trend in the number of positive cases.
That downward trend has to last at least 14 days, he said, and Virginia’s is still rising.
“We are not close to that yet,” he said.
Northam said another requirement is the state needs adequate testing and be able to test, track and isolate effectively.
“We are working to improve that on a daily basis…” he said. “We are not there yet.”
Adequate PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) is also required.
“Do we have enough to attack an outbreak?” he said. “We are not there yet.”
Staffing is an issue as well and does not meet the criteria. “We are not there yet,” he said, and that is one reason he signed Executive Order 57 on Friday.
The order will increase the use of nurse practitioners, out-of-state doctors, medical students and telehealth.
It is estimated that up to 30,000 additional workers are needed in Virginia’s hospitals, long-term care facilities, and public health departments, should a surge occur.
Northam said the state continues to prepare for the transition into phase one, which allows the reopening of restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship and gyms if they observe strict social distancing.
An influx of $1.6 billion in federal stimulus funds to help with the pandemic will give a boost to the state’s work to meet the criteria, including having enough supplies, he said..
An order of 24,000 N95 masks, gloves and gowns has been received and another shipment is coming.
“Supplies is a problem,” he said. “We use multiple sources (suppliers).”
Northam said while the state is not yet meeting the phase one criteria, guidelines of social distancing and the stay-at-home order in place are “keeping the curve as flat as it can be.”
He said the state is working with the governors of Maryland and North Carolina and the mayor of D.C. to coordinate a transition into phase one.
Northam also brushed off a tweet by Trump that has been interpreted as supporting protesters in the state who want the stay-at-home order and other restrictions lifted.
Trump tweeted: “Liberate Virginia.”
Northam said he is in the middle of fighting a war with a pandemic and he has no time to bother with such tweets.
The protesters, he said, are “putting themselves at risk and putting all of us at risk.”
“Look at all of our heroes, the men and women who are fighting a biological war every day,” he said. “See their pain and agony. We should all be part of the solution.”
Northam also said on Friday the effort to release “low-level offenders” from local and regional jails is working.
Since late February, the number of new commitments to local and regional jails has decreased from approximately 10,000 during a two-week period to just over 4,000, he said.
On April 7, the jail population in the commonwealth was 24,000, which is a 17 percent decrease from March 1. Virginia has also seen a 67 percent decline in the number of new commitments for misdemeanors across the state.
We are facing an unprecedented public health emergency, which has required us to work collaboratively to develop unique solutions,” Northam said. “Criminal justice stakeholders across the Commonwealth are using the tools available to them to decrease our jail population and address this crisis responsibly, humanely, and deliberatively. This is exactly the type of cooperation we need, and I commend our public safety officials and urge them to continue these important efforts.”
Northam’s recommendations included:
• Allowing sentence modifications that can reduce populations within the jails.
• Diverting offenders from being admitted into jails prior to trial, including the use of summonses by law enforcement in lieu of arrest… and use of local pretrial programs as available and with consideration to local capacity.
• Considering ways to decrease the number of low-risk offenders being held without bail in jails.
• Utilizing alternative solutions to incarceration such as home electronic monitoring.
Northam has also proposed a budget amendment allowing the director of the Department of Corrections to release individuals with less than a year left to serve in their sentences for the duration of the state of emergency. The legislature is set to reconvene on April 22 to consider the Governor’s amendments to legislation, which includes the budget. If the amendment is adopted, it will be effective immediately.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
