RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam reiterated Friday afternoon that he sill intends for Phase 1 of his Forward Virginia reopening plan to begin on May 15.
But crucial data continues to be monitored related to that decision and “we will adjust the date if needed,” he said.
That set of data includes the number of positive tests in relation to the number of people tested, average number of daily positive tests trending downward, an adequate supply of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), stable number of hospitalizations and the ability of hospitals to handle a surge of positive cases if it happened.
Everything is trending in the right direction, he said, so the May 15 date is still on course, but he reminded residents that steps being taken are small ones.
“We are not opening the flood gates, we are not flipping a switch from closed to open,” he said, adding that every resident must continue to follow the safety guidelines and “continue your vigilance.”
Phase 1 will see the stay at home order change to a “safer at home” order, he said, but the 10-person limit to social gatherings will remain in effect as well as the use of facial coverings, social distancing and teleworking.
“There will be a few more places to go, but only as needed,” he said, adding that high-risk residents should continue to stay home as much as possible.
During Phase 1, non-essential businesses may reopen with no more than 10 people inside and restaurants and breweries can offer outside dining only, but at 50 capacity to ensure social distancing.
Northam said all entertainment venues will remain closed and only outdoor activities at gyms and fitness centers can be offered.
The rules at beaches will not change and they will be used for exercising and fishing only.
Churches can open their doors, he said, but at 50 percent capacity.
Hair salons and barber shops can reopen but must practice social distancing, wear masks and by appointment only.
“We can all get our hair cut,” he said.
Private campgrounds may open with restrictions on distance between campsites and state parks will slowly reopen for tent camping, RVs and, at some point later, cabins.
Summer camps will for now remain closed, he added.
Northam also said localities can maintain current restrictions if they choose.
Clark Mercer, Northam’s chief of staff, said the Governor has heard from the Northern Virginia Regional Commission and they are deciding if they meet the criteria to enter Phase 1.
Those metrics for the region are “not looking as good” as the rest of the state,” he said.
Mercer said they can request to delay entering Phase 1 and “the Governor would be open to doing that.”
“As a region, if they want to take this a little slower they can do that,” he said.
Northam said everyone must remember that the virus is still here and has no cure and no vaccination.
“We have slowed the spread but not cured the disease,” he said, and it’s more important now than ever to behave cautiously.
“Our next steps are informed by our health data,” he said, with the anticipation of being in Phase 1 for at least two weeks before considering moving to Phase 2.
Details of what is included in Phase 2 have not yet been released.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
