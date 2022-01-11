RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued a State of Emergency Order to help hospitals handle a surge in COVID-related patients as the Omicron virus spreads rapidly around the state.
“They need our help,” he said of hospitals, and the 30-day order includes allowing hospitals to expand bed capacity, giving more flexibility in staffing, utilizing telehealth, expanding who can administer vaccines and relaxing some regulations.
The order directs the state Health Commissioner to waive normal bed licensing requirements, allows hospitals to increase their licensed bed capacity, and mandates increased coordination between hospitals and local Medical Services Agencies.
Northam said it is a needed step as the state is now seeing a record number of new positive cases.
“Cases are now higher than they ever have been,” he said of the surge.
Although the Omicron virus “appears to cause less serious symptoms than previous variants,” he said, the sheer increase in numbers mean more hospitalizations as the Omicron is also highly contagious.
Northam said hospitals across the state and across the country are seeing increases and it is causing “real strain” on hospitals. “They are tired, they are exhausted and they are burned out...”
People should go to the hospital only if “you believe you really need to.”
“Last week, the daily census figures (of hospitalizations) hit record highs,” he said, breaking a record set in January 2021.
Northam said the order in force for only 30 days because the projection is Omicron will peak by early February.
“We don’t expect this to continue indefinitely,” he said, adding that more testing sites are also being set up.
Vaccines are crucial to blunt the impact, he said, using patient statistics for Ballad Health, with hospitals in Southwest Virginia, as an example of what can happen to people who choose not to get vaccinated.
Of the COVID-related hospitalizations, 91 percent are unvaccinated and 97 percent of those on ventilators are unvaccinated.
More children are also getting COVID and some go to the hospital, he added.
“The remedy is vaccinations,” Northam said. They don’t completely prevent people from contracting the virus, but the vaccines lessen the symptoms and help keep people out of the hospital and help keep residents from dying.
“We have lots of reasons to be hopeful,” he said, because vaccines do work and almost 90 percent of adults (18 and over) in the state have had at least one dose.
“Only nine states have given more shots,” he said, and they are larger states.
Cindy Bailey, General Counsel for the Governor, said the order relaxes some regulations in several state agencies to allow more flexibility in care and staffing.
“The goal is to provide some assistance to hospitals,” she said. “They need more help with their staffing throughout the system.”
Bailey said the order will help by expanding who can work with an out-of-state licenses, for example.
Bed capacity and staffing challenges are targeted by the order.
The order also authorizes experienced Physician Assistants to practice without a written supervisory agreement; increases provider-to-patient ratios; and provides certain liability protections to health care workers who act in good faith to protect patients.
In addition, Northam said the order increases flexibility in the transfer of patients to state-operated psychiatric hospitals, which have seen “dangerously-high census levels since the pandemic began.”
According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), as of Monday, more than 3,500 patients statewide are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and ICU hospitalizations have more than doubled since Dec. 1, 2021.
The VDH reported 15,463 new cases in one day on Monday.
Northam is leaving office Wednesday as Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin takes the state’s reins.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
