RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has formed a “testing work group” to monitor, evaluate and help consolidate resources to get the commonwealth’s coronavirus testing procedures and goals on the same page.
“At the beginning of this pandemic testing capability was extremely limited,” he said in a coronavirus update Monday afternoon.
The state sent its tests to the CDC (Center of Disease Control) in Atlanta and delays were routine.
But that has changed, he said, as many more test results are obtained from various sources in Virginia, including the state lab, hospital systems, universities as well as other laboratories.
“Backlogs are being reduced,” he said. “We are steadily increasing our testing capability in Virginia.”
That capability also includes obtaining needed testing swabs and the containers used to transport tests.
Northam is putting experts from healthcare fields as well as various related facilities together to coordinate the testing effort, and he is adding more personnel to help.
“We want to make sure we have the testing capability and resources we need as we move into the summer and fall,” he said. “We can expand our test sites and testing criteria.”
Northam said he was on a conference call with the White House and other governors and learned the CDC is also sending in help, a testing team in each state to help test vulnerable populations.
This is a new phase with a coordinated statewide testing plan involving all labs, health systems and healthcare providers. “This is team effort,” he said.
Northam said one of the main criteria to start relaxing some of the pandemic restrictions is to see a 14-day trend of a decrease in new cases that results in “flattening the curve.”
But the state has not yet reached a peak, he added, and is projected to do so possibly near the end of the month.
Dr. Norm Oliver, the Virginia Health Officer, said as of Monday morning 8,990 positive cases had been confirmed, up 453 from the previous day, and a total of 300 deaths, up 23 from the day before.
Oliver also said the majority, 55 percent, of outbreaks have taken place at long-term care facilities, 77 of 139 outbreaks. Testing is being expanded in all facilities around the state.
Oliver also said those facilities account for 10 percent of the positive cases, but 26 percent of the deaths because it’s a population vulnerable to the coronavirus.
The state’s Virginia Department of Health website will also start providing more case information, he added.
“We will release more granular data… “ he said, and that will include information like age and gender of deaths with more specificity about location.
Oliver also addressed the problem of some food processing facilities closing because of an outbreak of the virus among employees.
Two of those are in Virginia, he added.
“We need to protect workers in this industry,” he said, and local health departments are working closely with plant managers and other personnel to make sure PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) is provided and all efforts are made in containment.
“We are staying on top of this,” he said. “We want to make sure those workers are as safe as we can make it.”
Northam also once again addressed the issue of protesters, who are set to gather again on Wednesday in Richmond to demand a relaxing of pandemic restrictions.
The White house is sending “mixed messages” on the issue, he said, as Vice President Mike Pence delivered a message from Pres. Donald Trump that it’s “one team and one mission.”
But Trump recently tweeted “LIBERATE VIRGINIA” as well as to two other states in a way to support the protesters who want needed restrictions lifted now.
Northam said he does not need protesters to encourage him to left restrictions because he and everyone wants them relaxed as soon as possible.
The commonwealth is following CDC guidelines, he added, and they will not be lifted until it is deemed safe do so.
He said protesters are putting themselves and everyone at risk.
“What bothers me is they are putting healthcare providers and their families at risk,” he said. “This is not a time to play politics. It is a time for all us as a nation to work together and be a part of the solution.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
