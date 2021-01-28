RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will continue to see limited seating in restaurants, bars closing early and smaller gatherings at least through the end of February.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday during his pandemic briefing that his original Executive Order for those restrictions expires this week but needs to be extended.
“We need to keep them in place awhile longer,” he said. “We are ramping up vaccinations and this is not the time to let our guard down. This Executive Order will extend the current policy through the end of February.”
So far, Virginia has administered more than 520,000 shots, he said, as frontline health workers and residents and staff in long-term care facilities were targeted first.
At the recommendation of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), those 65 and older and others with comorbidity issues can now sign up for the vaccine.
“We expanded eligibility much more quickly than we expected,” he said, and in Virginia, like all states, it is “supply dependent going forward.”
About 105,000 doses a week are now being received, but that number should be 350,000.
“There is a lot of uncertainty about supply,” he said, and when the federal government told states two weeks ago to move forward with the 65 and older population, the expectation was the supply of doses would be there.
“Two days later, the states learned there were no doses to release,” he said.
Northam said he is now more optimistic working with the federal government and there is a bipartisan effort to coordinate a national plan.
“States will receive 16 percent more doses immediately,” he said, and the increase will be locked in. The drug manufacturers have now hit a “stable, sustained cadence” of production.
An initial goal of administering 25,000 doses a day has been met and now it’s more than 26,000, with 64 percent of first doses that are available administered and 19.6 percent of second doses.
Virginia is 11th among states in administering the drugs received, he added.
Northam said the state has also developed a plan to be more transparent about vaccinations and has set up a dashboard on the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website to include more information to provide more clarity.
The dashboard includes how many doses the state has received, where they were delivered, where they are now, how many people have received the first and second dose, and the percent of the population vaccinated.
Race and ethnicity data is also being collected to make sure there is equity in the vaccination program, he added.
That information should be provided when residents preregister for the vaccination.
Virginia is also setting up a centralized statewide preregistration system as well, he said, and that will include a phone number to call and a website.
“This is a priority,” he said. “This (preregistering and learning about when and where to get vaccinated) has been a source of great frustration for residents. Everyone is out of patience.”
Part of that plan is to “dramatically” increase the size of the call center to answer phones, he added, for residents to learn where to go and how to sign up.
“Vaccines are the light at the end of this long and dark tunnel,” he said. “They are a great reason for hope and optimism.”
Northam said he understands the frustration but it is a “very dramatic situation and changes every day.”
The goal is to continue doing everything that can be done to get shots in arms, with ages 65 and over and frontline essential workers, like teachers and first-responders, in line next.
“It will take several weeks to reach everyone (in that group),” he said.
In the meantime, Northam said it remains important for everyone to continue to follow the protocol, especially mask wearing and social distancing.
Dr. Danny Avula, who is leading the vaccination effort, said the new COVID variant, which surfaced in a patient in Northern Virginia earlier this week, does not seem to be causing the illness to be more severe in this country and in other nations where it has been detected.
“The vaccine does protect against it,” he said. “But we continue to monitor it.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
