CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday state residents can participate in the “Babydog lottery” or the “death lottery,” depending on whether they choose to get vaccinated.
Residents who have at least one dose of the vaccine can register for prizes, including $1 million, in the Do It For Babydog vaccine lottery, with the first round of prizes handed out on Sunday.
Those who refuse to get vaccinated are playing in a lottery as well, he added.
“But for those that aren’t vaccinated, do you realize that you’re in a drawing too? You’re in a drawing that’s life or death,” Justice said. “Every day when I do these briefings, I read a list of people that have died. So you’ve got a choice. You’re either in the Babydog lottery or the death lottery.”
Although COVID statistics continue to improve, people continue to die, with the death toll reaching 2,780 Tuesday and that makes it crucial for everyone to get vaccinated, he said.
Another factor is the delta variant (from India).
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the delta variant will soon replace the UK variant in dominance.
“Unvaccinated people are the ones at the highest risk,” he said of the increased potency of the delta variant, which spreads faster and is more likely to result in hospitalizations and more severe reactions.
Marsh pointed to Missouri as a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates but with a growing problem with the variants and increasing hospitalization rates.
He also said studies are showing that people who have had the virus are seeing changes in brain tissue and a tendency to see lingering long-term symptoms.
White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a briefing Tuesday the very contagious delta variant is the “greatest threat” to eliminate COVID.
The variant makes up about 20 percent of all new cases in the United States, up from 10 percent two weeks ago, he said.
However, the effectiveness of the vaccines are substantial, he said, “… 88 percent effective against the delta and 93 percent effective against alpha (UK) when dealing with symptomatic disease.”
Justice also said during this pandemic briefing Tuesday the number of residents ages 16 to 35 to get vaccinated with the $100 gift card incentive, which has ended, fell well below expectations.
About 40,000 took advantage and received either the gift card or a $100 savings bond, he said.
The goal was closer to 200,000.
“That will cost about $4 million rather than $20 million,” he said of the payout.
Vaccinated West Virginians have six more chances to win in the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes.
Weekly prize giveaways for ages 18 and older include one cash prize of $1 million, two brand new custom-outfitted trucks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks. Two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state will also be given away each week to vaccinated West Virginians ages 12-25.
Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, June 27, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced Wednesday, June 30.
Additional drawings will be held every Wednesday through Aug. 4. The final drawing will also include a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 second prize.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
